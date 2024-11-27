49ers Could Lose $16.4 Million Star to Dolphins in Free Agency

As he approaches the end of his contract, one San Francisco 49ers star could leave to join a familiar face in the AFC East.

The 49ers will have several key personnel decisions to make at the end of the 2024 season, and one will center around the future of LB Dre Greenlaw. The 27-year-old linebacker will be a free agent in 2025, and Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department believes the Miami Dolphins could pursue him.

“The Dolphins’ decision to sign Jordyn Brooks has worked out well thus far. He’s playing well, and the defense is on a hot streak. However, the search to find a linebacker to play beside him has been a little less fruitful,” a November 25 article states. “As long as he can look like he’s mostly recovered from that [Achilles] injury by the end of the season, there should be some market for him. The Dolphins should be in the pursuit for him as he hits free agency.”

Greenlaw is still recovering from his Achilles rupture in the 2024 Super Bowl, and it’s unclear how he’ll play after such a massive injury. But if he doesn’t lose a beat, the Niners will face heavy competition for his signature.

49ers GM Speaks on Greenlaw’s Return

Earlier in the week, San Francisco activated the 21-day practice window for Greenlaw to return from the injured reserve. The former Arkansas Razorback will have until December 18 to get healthy enough to play in a game.

After the action, 49ers GM John Lynch went on his KNBR show and spoke on the possibility of Greenlaw playing this year. He said he was optimistic, and also spoke on what it means to the 49ers roster.

“And so, it’s going to be really cool to see 57 out there on that field,” Lynch said. “It will be even better when we get him back in game action… He’s a difference-maker for us on the field, but we’re inspired just by watching him out here. So, hats off to the kid for working his tail off. I love Dre Greenlaw and what he’s brought to the Niners. And I’m really proud and excited for him, that he’s taking this next step.”

Lynch’s glowing comments could be an omen of the 49ers and Greenlaw’s relationship continuing, but that is far from certain.

Greenlaw Steps Up in San Francisco

After impressing over his first two seasons with the Niners, Greenlaw suffered a season-ending groin injury after another promising start in 2021. He bounced back in a big way in 2022, and the 49ers eventually signed him to a two-year, $16.4 million deal.

He immediately began paying it back to head coach Kyle Shanahan with a 120 tackles in 2023, but his Achilles injury has caused the deal to be far less valuable than it was entering last year’s playoffs. It’s a brutal situation for Greenlaw, who could’ve set up a massive deal if he had been able to start the 2024 season healthy.

San Francisco could end up re-signing Greenlaw again for cheap, but they also will need to see him return to his previous level. Either way, the next few months will be a critical stretch for Greenlaw’s career.