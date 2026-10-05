49ers’ Dre Greenlaw Reveals Disrespect From Sean Payton

Dre Greenlaw of the San Francisco 49ers brought extra fire to Sunday’s 24-14 win over the Denver Broncos. The team that released him was on the other sideline.

Greenlaw Brings the Energy for the 49ers

Greenlaw is usually the most energetic player on the 49ers’ sideline. But Sunday was different, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. He pointed and yelled at Broncos coach Sean Payton and the Denver sideline several times. He flexed after a tackle on running back RJ Harvey. After the final whistle, he ran toward midfield, ready to say more.

Fred Warner stepped in and led him away from the scrum. “I was half blacked out, but I just know my teammates just had my back, and they just told me to be smart,” Greenlaw said. Warner smiled when asked about it. “There was definitely something a little extra for him this week,” Warner said. “I told him just to use it wisely, which he did.”

Greenlaw Explains the Edge

Greenlaw told Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle he was “1,000 percent” more amped than usual for the game because of Payton. He said the two never spoke after Week 12 last season. Greenlaw said Payton was frustrated by the return on Denver’s investment. “He would walk by, I would walk by, and he wouldn’t even look at me because of my injury,” Greenlaw said. He also said his agent was the one who told him Denver was cutting him. “The disrespect,” Greenlaw said. “He couldn’t be man to man and call my phone and say, ‘We’re going to cut you.'”

After the game, he kept his comments on Payton short. “I just haven’t talked to him in months or even since I was on the team so it’s kind of like it’s just a lot,” Greenlaw said. He also said he “wasn’t going to miss this one” despite a bruised quad.

Payton took no offense. “I think the world of him, love everything about him, he plays with that emotion, [it’s] all good,” Payton said.

Greenlaw Backs It Up for the 49ers

The emotion turned into production. Greenlaw led San Francisco with 12 tackles and helped hold Denver to 4.6 yards per play. He has 34 tackles and a forced fumble through four weeks. He is second on the team in tackles.

Christian McCaffrey said no one brings more fire on Sundays. “To get a revenge game for him was awesome,” McCaffrey said. Head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted he was a little nervous early. He told Greenlaw to get close but not give up a big play. “Dre held his emotions good enough today,” Shanahan said.

When George Kittle caught a 56-yard touchdown from Brock Purdy late in the fourth quarter, Greenlaw was the first teammate to greet him in the end zone.

Why Greenlaw Is Back in San Francisco

Greenlaw was a fifth-round pick of the 49ers in 2019. Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch tried to keep him in free agency in 2025. He signed a three-year deal with Denver instead. Injuries and a one-game suspension limited his year there. He called it “real tough” and said he often wanted to return.

The Broncos released him in March. He signed a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the 49ers soon after. Kittle said most of the roster once called him their favorite teammate. Shanahan was just as direct. “If I had to wear a jersey, I’d probably wear his.”