49ers Day 3 Rookie Predicted to ‘Get Regular Starts’ in 2025

The San Francisco 49ers made a total of 11 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and one of the team’s selections in the later rounds is generating some pretty solid buzz.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter looked at Day 3 rookies “who could get regular starts during their first season,” and CJ West, who the Niners selected in Round 4 (113 overall), made the cut.

“The 49ers spent two picks in the first two rounds (Mykel Williams in the first and Alfred Collins the second) to bolster their thin D-line, and they continued the trend with West in Round 4,” Reuter wrote. “While Collins is a tall people-mover, West is a 6-foot-1, low center-of-gravity nose tackle with quick enough feet and hands to defeat blocks, making him a top-notch run defender.”

The 49ers’ depth chart at defensive tackle hasn’t officially been released yet, but Kevin Givens and Jordan Elliott are the oldest and most experienced. After them, Alfred Collins, a second-round pick, is expected to make an immediate impact due to his size and agility. Kalia Davis, returning from injury, and Evan Anderson, who showed promise in the previous season, round out the group.

Let’s take a closer look at what West will bring to the table.

Could DT CJ West Start for the San Francisco 49ers in 2025?

West should play a significant role in the team’s revamped defensive line under the guidance of returning defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Known for his emphasis on disciplined, run-stopping defenses, Saleh must I’ve liked what he saw in West, and was likely a driving force in bringing him to San Francisco.

West, despite being considered undersized for a prototypical DT, still fits this mold due to his quickness and ability to penetrate offensive lines. His addition is part of a broader strategy to address the 49ers’ struggles against the run in the previous season, where they ranked 26th in rushing success rate and 28th in rushing EPA allowed.

The young DT’s ability to quickly adapt to the league and build chemistry with his teammates will ultimately determine his playing time and impact. He certainly has the opportunity to become a key rotational player, and if he capitalizes on his chances, anything is possible.

A Look at West’s College & Pre Draft Numbers

West began his collegiate football career at Kent State University, where he redshirted his freshman year in 2020. He emerged as a starter in 2021, amassing 43 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks over 14 games. Despite missing two games in 2022 due to injury, he managed 26 tackles and five TFLs.

In 2023, West played all 12 games, finishing with 40 tackles (seven for loss) and 2.0 sacks, earning Third Team All-MAC honors. Over his four seasons at Kent State, he appeared in 39 games, starting 35, and totaled 149 tackles, 27 TFLs and 9.0 sacks.

Seeking to challenge himself against higher-level competition, West transferred to Indiana University for the 2024 season. He quickly became a key contributor to the Hoosiers’ defense, netting 42 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble and one pass deflection over 12 games. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors when all was said and done.

At the 2025 NFL Combine, he showcased his athleticism with a 4.95-second 40-yard dash, a 1.73-second 10-yard split, and a 33-inch vertical jump, ranking among the top performers for defensive linemen. His strong showing at the East-West Shrine Bowl further solidified his draft stock, demonstrating his potential to contribute at the professional level.

Whether he ultimately becomes a starter during his rookie campaign remains to be seen, but it’s clear several folks already have their eye on West.