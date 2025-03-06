Hi, Subscriber

Former 49ers Star Richard Sherman Sounds Off on Deebo Samuel Trade

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Richard Sherman
Getty
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter of the game at Levi's Stadium

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had a standout 2024 season, leading the team with 1,106 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. This marked his fourth career 1,000-yard season. With Kittle’s continued success, former teammate Richard Sherman believes that Kittle’s role in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense could grow even further following a recent trade. Specifically, the 49ers’ decision to trade wide receiver Deebo Samuel could result in more opportunities for Kittle and other offensive playmakers.

The Impact of Deebo Samuel’s Trade

In a major offseason move, the 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders. Although Samuel’s performance had declined in recent years, his presence still commanded the attention of opposing defenses. This made him a key figure in Shanahan’s game plans. Samuel’s versatile skill set allowed him to contribute both as a wide receiver and a running back, making it difficult for defensive coordinators to prepare for the 49ers’ offense.

However, with Samuel’s departure, the 49ers’ offensive focus could shift. Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman discussed how having too many playmakers can complicate an offensive scheme.

“There’s only one football, and you’re trying to feed running back Christian McCaffrey, Kittle, [Brandon] Aiyuk, you’re trying to get it to Deebo, and now, you’ve got this draft pick in [Ricky] Pearsall,” Sherman explained on his podcast.

The challenge of distributing the ball among so many skilled players may have hindered Kittle’s involvement. Now, with fewer mouths to feed, Kittle might see an increase in targets.

Simplified Offense and Kittle’s Increased Involvement

Sherman believes the trade could lead to a more simplified offensive approach, which could benefit George Kittle. The absence of Samuel may make it easier for Shanahan to focus on getting the ball to key players like Kittle and others who can contribute significantly.

“I think this kind of simplifies things. I think it gets Kittle more involved in the offense,” Sherman said. “And I think, down the stretch, Kyle Shanahan realized that, hey, we’re not using George Kittle enough. We need to find a way to get him the ball.” Kittle has proven to be one of the best tight ends in the league, and this change may lead to more opportunities for him to shine.

Additionally, Sherman expressed confidence in the 49ers’ remaining offensive weapons. He pointed to wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who stepped up when Brandon Aiyuk was injured last season. Jennings enjoyed a career year, recording 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns. With a solid supporting cast, the 49ers’ offense is still poised for success despite the loss of Samuel.

Richard Sherman concluded by emphasizing that the trade could actually benefit the team in the long run. “I think this is sometimes addition by subtraction, just kind of simplifying,” Sherman stated.

The San Francisco 49ers now have the chance to streamline their offensive strategy, focusing on their most reliable weapons, including Kittle. As long as the team stays healthy, Kittle’s role in the offense could see a significant boost in 2025. As the 49ers try to bounce back from a 6-11 season, finding their offensive identity without Deebo Samuel will be imperative.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, , , ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

Former 49ers Star Richard Sherman Sounds Off on Deebo Samuel Trade

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x