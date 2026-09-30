49ers Bring In Familiar Name Amid Roster Injuries

The San Francisco 49ers brought in a familiar last name Tuesday. Wide receiver Brenden Rice, the son of franchise legend Jerry Rice, was one of nine players who worked out for the team, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

49ers’ Wide Receiver Room Remains Banged Up

San Francisco’s receiver group has taken a beating this season. Ricky Pearsall is out for the year after knee surgery. Christian Kirk, De’Zhaun Stribling and Demarcus Robinson are all on injured reserve. Mike Evans is dealing with a rib injury, though it isn’t considered long-term. That left the 49ers scrambling for immediate depth.

Brenden Rice’s Journey Since the Draft

Rice, 24, hasn’t appeared in a regular-season NFL game since being a seventh-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2024 draft. He failed to make that roster out of camp and has since bounced through stints with the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers, most recently getting cut by Green Bay in late July.

His college production, though, was real. Across four seasons split between Colorado and USC, Rice caught 111 passes for 1,821 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Other 49ers Tryouts on Tuesday

Rice wasn’t the only name brought in. Receivers Malik Turner, Brady Boyd and Quentin Skinner also tried out. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson worked out as well. Defensive backs Cobee Bryant, Corey Ballentine and Sam Webb rounded out the group. The number of cornerbacks working out could hint at an unreported injury at that position.

San Francisco cut defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. from the practice squad Tuesday. That opened a roster spot that may have factored into the day’s decisions.

Ultimately, the 49ers chose to sign former second-round pick Dante Pettis rather than Rice. Pettis gets a second chance with the franchise that drafted him back in 2018. San Francisco’s thin receiver depth means another opportunity could still be on the table for Rice, who remains without an NFL regular-season appearance to his name.