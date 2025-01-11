49ers Urged to Pursue Steelers Veteran Ahead of 2025 Free Agency

The San Francisco 49ers will need help at several key spots on defense, and one Pittsburgh Steelers free agent could be a major addition.

The Niners are looking ahead to the 2025 campaign after a difficult 2024 season. They’ve bounced back from disappointing campaigns consistently under head coach Kyle Shanahan, but they’ll need reinforcements. That’s where Elandon Roberts comes in.

The veteran linebacker and San Francisco were recently linked by PFF, who believe it could be a match made in heaven with the departure of De’Vondre Campbell and potentially Dre Greenlaw.

“After failing to make the playoffs, the 49ers will encounter a bit of a crossroads during the 2025 offseason… Don’t discount adding a linebacker or two through free agency, either. Roberts produced a career-high 77.2 overall PFF grade this season, buoyed by his 90.4 PFF run-defense grade — the sixth-best mark among defenders with 400 or more snaps,” the January 8 article states. “Coverage has been more of a problem for Roberts, but the 30-year-old could help solidify a linebacking group that ranked only 26th in PFF run-defense grade, even with Fred Warner.”

While Roberts will turn 31 before the 2025 season, it does make sense to add an affordable, run-focused LB. The 49ers were consistently gashed in the running game in the back-half of the season, and they’ll have to address that properly no matter who they sign.

Roberts Approaching 10 Years in NFL

After playing his college ball at Houston, Roberts was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the New England Patriots. He quickly entered a starting role, starting 19 games in his first two seasons in the league.

Roberts has never been known for his pass-rushing ability, but he is no slouch and also has a knack for TFLs. He has 54 tackles for loss in his career, and 14.5 total sacks in 140 career games.

But while his total stats are impressive, the 30-year-old linebacker has aged well. His 2022 season with the Miami Dolphins was a breakout campaign, as he racked up 4.5 sacks and hit 10+ tackles for loss for the first time in his career.

That led him to signing with the Steelers in free agency, and he followed up with another great season. Roberts totaled 101 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 10 TFLs in his first year with Pittsburgh.

He has taken a smaller role in 2024, but has still produced 5 TFLs and a sack in 2024.

49ers and Greenlaw Could Part Ways

As mentioned above, part of the reason that the 49ers will need someone like Roberts is to replace potential departures. One name that is consistently popping up is Greenlaw, who will likely test free agency.

Greenlaw has had brutal injury luck recently, rupturing his Achilles in the 2024 Super Bowl and then getting injured again after his return this past season. Considering that Sydney Warner, wife of elite 49ers LB Fred Warner posted about free agency “taking” Greenlaw from the team, his tenure in San Francisco could be coming to a disappointing end.

Greenlaw was often referred to as a team leader and a critical voice in the locker room. The Niners can find a new LB to help replace him, but how his role on the roster will be filled is something to monitor.