49ers Get Christian Kirk Update Ahead of Commanders Game

The San Francisco 49ers could get a boost at wide receiver on Monday night. Christian Kirk has a chance to be activated from injured reserve for the game against the Washington Commanders.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan shared the update Saturday, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

Christian Kirk Could Make 49ers Debut

Kirk has been dealing with a calf injury, but he made progress this week. The 49ers opened his practice window, and he was limited Thursday and Friday.

As a result, San Francisco listed him as questionable for Week 6. That keeps a debut in play, and Shanahan hinted that the door is open.

However, the final call may depend on another receiver. Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) is also questionable, so his status could shape how the 49ers handle Kirk.

Kyle Shanahan says it’s possible WR Christian Kirk will be activated on Monday but clearly doesn’t want to tip his hand on plan there. https://t.co/eGHgQvIonK — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) October 17, 2026

San Francisco 49ers Are Thin at Receiver

The depth chart explains why Kirk matters so much. Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is out Monday, and three other wide receivers are already on injured reserve.

As a result, Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins are the only healthy options at the position on the active roster. Still, Evans and Kirk are the two names who could change that picture.

More 49ers Injuries Ahead of Monday Night

Kirk is one of six 49ers listed as questionable, per Rohan Chakravarthi of Niners Nation. The others are Evans, Gracen Halton, Siran Neal, Upton Stout and Mykel Williams.

San Francisco also ruled out Nick Bosa (calf), Samuel, Marques Sigle (ankle) and Garrett Wallow (hamstring). Colton McKivitz (illness) and James Thompson (ankle) were cleared off the report.

Commanders Are Short-Handed Too

Washington has its own problems. Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been ruled out with a groin injury, along with outside linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste, defensive end Charles Omenihu and quarterback Marcus Mariota.

What’s Next for the 49ers

The 49ers will make their final decisions before kickoff on ESPN. If Kirk is activated, it would give San Francisco another option at a thin position.