49ers Showing Interest in Former $39 Million WR: Report

The San Francisco 49ers are taking a closer look at recently-released wide receiver Gabe Davis.

According to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, the Niners are hosting the veteran wideout for a visit.

In March of 2024, Davis signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, $24 million of which was guaranteed. His time in Jacksonville was marred by injuries and underperformance, though.

He played in just 10 games all of last season, finishing with 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns — all career lows — before a torn meniscus ended his season. As a result, the Jags released him on May 7, absorbing a $20.3 million dead cap hit.

Schultz also noted that Davis is expected to be fully healthy and ready to go by the start of the 2025 regular season.

A Closer Look at 49ers Current WRs Room Amid Gabe David Visit

Brandon Aiyuk remains San Francisco’s top receiver, having signed a four-year, $120 million extension last August. Despite suffering a torn ACL and MCL in October of 2024, his recovery is progressing, and he’s expected to return early in the 2025 season.

Jauan Jennings, who stepped up during Aiyuk’s absence, had a career-best season with 77 receptions for 975 yards and six TDs, could push Aiyuk for the WR1 role this coming season.

There’s also Ricky Pearsall, a 2024 first-round pick, who finished with 31 catches for 400 yards and three scores in limited action last year, and Jacob Cowing, another 2024 fourth-rounder, who mostly contributed as a punt returner last year.

In the 2025 draft, the 49ers added Jordan Watkins (4th round) and Junior Bergen (7th round), and they also added veteran Demarcus Robinson in free agency.

Considering San Francisco already has a bevy of young wideouts already under contract, it might make sense to add another vet to the mix.

Davis Had Some Success With the Buffalo Bills

Selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft by the Buffalo Bills, Davis established himself as a reliable deep threat, amassing 2,969 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns on 183 receptions in his four seasons with Buffalo.

His most notable performance came during the 2021 AFC Divisional Round against the Kansas City Chiefs, where he set an NFL playoff record by snagging four receiving TDs in a single game. Davis’s tenure with the Bills was marked by his big-play ability, earning him the nickname “Big-Game Gabe.”

In the context of how Davis might fit into the 49ers’ scheme, his proficiency in vertical routes coupled with his ability to make contested catches would give QB Brock Purdy a noted deep threat capable of making explosive plays. Adding the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Davis would diversify their passing attack, and Davis’s postseason experience could be good for the locker room.

Still, his health has got to be a paramount concern, and the 49ers will need to assess Davis’s readiness to return following his injury. Additionally, building chemistry with the quarterback and understanding the playbook would be necessary in order for Davis to make a significant impact. He had issues meshing with Lawrence in Jacksonville, which also likely contributed to his release.

If he’s ready to play, he can be a matchup nightmare on the outside, but he has also been inconsistent over his career, so he’d be bit of a risk for any team who signs him.