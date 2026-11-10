49ers Insider Issues Mac Jones Take to Vikings After Week 9 Loss

Would the San Francisco 49ers even consider helping an NFC team that’s in need of a QB and could meet in the playoffs? The Minnesota Vikings suffered a 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 9 at U.S. Bank Stadium, dropping to 6-2 with the Nov. 10 trade deadline just hours away at 4 p.m. ET.

With two consecutive defeats now on their record, Minnesota faces growing pressure to address its quarterback situation before the deadline passes. Kyler Murray missed the matchup with a hamstring injury, but his availability isn’t the only concern.

The former No. 1 overall pick has yet to consistently get the Vikings’ offense moving in the right direction. Carson Wentz, meanwhile, did little to make a case for himself as a reliable alternative.

Wentz endured a difficult outing, completing just 8 of 25 passes for 81 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns.

He finished with an 8.9 passer rating, highlighting just how much Minnesota struggled to generate offense with him under center. His performance ultimately prompted the Vikings to make a change, turning to backup Max Brosmer for the remainder of the game.

With the Vikings likely in the market for a QB, San Francisco 49ers reporter Grant Cohn believes the Vikings should be calling the Niners about Mac Jones.

“The Vikings need to call up John Lynch right now and trade for Mac Jones,” Cohn said in a Nov. 9 video on X. “They just lost 23-6 to the Buffalo Bills. There’s no shame in losing to the Bills, but there is shame in starting Carson Wentz at quarterback.

“His quarterback rating in this game was 8.9. They would be better off with anyone else… They should call up the 49ers right now and offer whatever it takes to get Mac Jones.”

49ers Might Not Be Willing to Trade Mac Jones

Nonetheless, Cohn does argue that even if the Vikings were to call the Niners and even overpay for Jones, San Francisco might not be willing to do that deal because it helps a direct rival in the NFC.

“I don’t know that the Niners would even trade Mac Jones to them,” Cohn added. “Let’s say the Vikings offered a first-round pick. Yeah, that’s great. Mac Jones really shouldn’t even be worth a first-round pick, but that doesn’t make the Niners better this year. It potentially makes them better next year. The Niners are competing with the Vikings to win the NFC this year.”

Carson Wentz Isn’t Answer for Vikings

Meanwhile, CBS Sports NFL analyst Bryant McFadden noted that Wentz isn’t the answer to the Vikings’ offensive concerns. McFadden walked back his previous comments, noting that the veteran would provide a spark to the Minnesota offense.

“I’d like to apologize because I remember a week ago, after the loss to Detroit, I stated that I felt Carson Wentz potentially could give the Minnesota Vikings better production at the quarterback position and I lied,” McFadden said during a Nov. 9 appearance on “CBS Sports HQ.”

“I lied to all of you guys, and I embrace that lie, unfortunately; I didn’t know any better. I apologize because Carson Wentz is not the answer.”