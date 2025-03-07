Hi, Subscriber

Insider Reveals 49ers Regret $120 Million Contract to Star Receiver

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk looks on against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers have initiated a roster shake-up this offseason, though the full extent remains uncertain. One major move already in motion is the team’s decision to trade wide receiver Deebo Samuel. This aligns with general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan’s strategy to rejuvenate the roster with younger talent. There is speculation that Samuel may not be the only high-profile receiver on the trading block. Reports suggest the 49ers are also open to dealing Brandon Aiyuk, who signed a lucrative contract extension last year that made him one of the highest-paid wideouts in the NFL. However, moving Aiyuk could be complicated due to his recent ACL and MCL injuries, coupled with the significant financial commitment tied to his contract.

Brandon Aiyuk’s Future in Question

Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard discussed Brandon Aiyuk’s contract situation on Bay Area radio station KNBR’s Papa and Silver show, noting that the organization regrets the deal.

“There’s absolutely tension that still lingers over that negotiation last summer, into the fall,” Kawakami said. “And they did not like the price that they paid for him.”

The team likely felt pressured to finalize the deal to avoid a contract holdout spilling into the regular season. Ultimately, they reached an agreement just before Week 1, amid high expectations following their Super Bowl appearance.

49ers’ Regret Over High-Priced Contracts

According to Kawakami, the San Francisco 49ers’ front office was never fully comfortable with the financial commitment to Aiyuk.

“I think it was, ‘Let’s go for it, we’re going for the Super Bowl, from the football side,” Kawakami said. “And I think the negotiators never felt good about that number, ever—$30 million a year.”

He added that the team had considered trading Aiyuk multiple times, even before finalizing his extension.

The uncertainty surrounding Aiyuk’s availability for the 2025 season further complicates potential trade discussions. If the 49ers choose to move him, securing a strong return will be essential.

“That’s a tough one, and you’re going to trade both Deebo and Aiyuk?” Kawakami questioned. “The general theme here is the 49ers’ top not being happy with those deals, not being happy with a lot of deals, not being happy with the money that they’ve paid, as John Lynch talked about in Indianapolis.”

A Roster Recalibration, Not a Rebuild

While some might interpret these moves as a full-scale rebuild, Kawakami believes it is more of a roster reassessment.

“I don’t think they’re saying we’re not going to pay any money to anybody,” he stated. “I just think that they’re thinking it’s going to have to be for value, and they don’t feel it right now.”

He emphasized that if Brandon Aiyuk is traded, the San Francisco 49ers will need to find capable replacements to maintain offensive firepower.

Additionally, there is growing frustration within the organization regarding financial investments that have yet to yield a Super Bowl victory. With recent spending under scrutiny, the 49ers seem focused on striking a balance between maintaining a competitive roster and ensuring financial sustainability moving forward.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Insider Reveals 49ers Regret $120 Million Contract to Star Receiver

