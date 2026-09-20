49ers Receive Update on Jed York Punishment After Recent Arrest

The San Francisco 49ers had a lot of drama surrounding them during the offseason, but on the field, they managed to block out the noise and put together an impressive 27-7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. Now, they will attempt to push their record to 2-0 in Week 2 when they square off against the Miami Dolphins.

One of the sources of drama surrounding this team has involved team owner Jed York, who was arrested before the start of the season after authorities accused him of engaging in prostitution. York has attempted to lay low in the wake of his arrest, but according to a new report, it sounds like he will be facing discipline from the NFL in the near future.

NFL Close to Making Decision on Jed York Punishment

The Niners had to make a long journey to Australia for their season opener against the Rams, and while he made the trek across the world, York was not present at this game. San Fran managed to tune out the noise and coast to victory, but it’s clear that York is in trouble when it comes to his arrest.

York was arrested as part of a prostitution sting in East Palestine, Ohio, after he allegedly responded to an undercover ad on a prostitution website and arranged to have sexual activity with a female in exchange for $140. When all was said and done, York was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools, which he pleaded no contest to.

As a result, York was sentenced to spend a day in jail and pay $1,150 in fines, but he is still likely going to be in trouble with the NFL for his actions. York won’t be in attendance for the Niners’ Week 2 action on Sunday, as it sounds like a decision on his potential discipline will be made soon by the league.

“49ers owner Jed York, who was in Australia but did not attend his team’s regular-season opener, also will miss Sunday’s home opener in San Francisco vs. the Dolphins, per sources,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X. “York is said to be staying away from the team so as not to create a distraction while the NFL is expected to make a decision on any potential discipline for him ‘soon,’ per a source.”

Getty San Francisco 49ers owner/CEO Jed York could be suspended by the NFL

With Kyle Shanahan getting involved in a highly publicized car accident and Brandon Aiyuk making headlines in his quest to force his way out of San Francisco, there have been a lot of distractions surrounding this team. Any sort of punishment for York would deal a blow to the team, but at this point, it seems fully focused on simply going out and playing football.

York’s status is worth keeping an eye on, but he is likely going to remain out of the spotlight for the foreseeable future in an effort to avoid causing any more drama for his team. If the Niners can keep on winning, though, all the noise surrounding this team will go silent, and if all goes according to plan on Sunday, they should coast to another easy victory over the Dolphins.