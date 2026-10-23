49ers Handed Clear Trade Deadline Message on Jets’ Garrett Wilson

The San Francisco 49ers have a weakness at wide receiver, as it showed when Mike Evans is out; the offense can trend downward. Moreover, with the well-documented injuries to players at the position, many would like to see the Niners make a move for a receiver.

San Francisco has taken big swings at the trade deadline, with the biggest being Christian McCaffrey. Nonetheless, would the Niners consider making that type of trade that allows the team to benefit from that player not just this season, but for multiple years?

CBS News Bay Area’s Matt Lively floated out four potential wide receiver targets that the Niners could pursue, and the biggest name of the four is New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson.

“It seems like every 49ers fan wants to trade for Garrett Wilson,” Lively said in an Oct. 22 video on his X account. “[Wilson] recently signed a huge contract. He’s under team control through 2030. He’s off to a great start this season with over 400 receiving yards, but this would cost a boatload for the 49ers to go out and get him. Likely a first-round draft pick, maybe multiple.”

Garrett Wilson Has Produced for the Jets This Season

Wilson has played 204 pass snaps this season for the Jets, leading to a 79.0 overall PFF grade so far. Furthermore, the wideout has hauled in 35 receptions on 48 targets for 418 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Wilson has also averaged 11.9 yards per reception and generated 106 yards after the catch.

The question will be whether the Niners want to pay the price needed to land a player like Wilson, and if the Jets fall to 2-5 and lose to the winless Miami Dolphins, that could start to create the perfect storm if the 49ers want to get aggressive.

Wilson wouldn’t be an option only for this season, but a wideout that could be a go-to guy for the foreseeable future for QB Brock Purdy.

49ers Insider Floats Another Potential Wide Out Trade Option

Pursuing the Jets star already feels like something that would take the perfect storm for a trade to come together. Nonetheless, 49ers reporter Grant Cohn issued another potential wide receiver name that San Francisco should consider pursuing.

“I haven’t seen anyone mention or link this guy to the trade market or to the Niners: CeeDee Lamb,” Cohn said in an Oct. 22 video on his YouTube channel. “Now, people have mentioned George Pickens. Something is off with the Cowboys. They’re not good, and they’re not ready to sell yet, but they stink, and I think Pickens wants off that team.

“I think Lamb wants off that team. You can just see it in their body language. They’re embarrassed to be on the Cowboys. They’re embarrassed to play with Dak Prescott. The organization is embarrassing, and I bet every wide receiver who’s disgruntled would love to play for the 49ers right now.”

Going after the Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb does feel like a more pie-in-the-sky type of take, but if Dallas were to fall to 2-5, could they be open to throwing in the towel and listening to offers for assets that maybe don’t want to be there anymore?