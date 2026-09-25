San Francisco 49ers Star Mac Jones Sends Out 3-Word Post Amid Trade Rumors

Last Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers crushed the Miami Dolphins by a score of 35-13 (at home).

They are now 2-0 on the new season.

Over the last few days, there have been a lot of trade rumors surrounding Mac Jones.

49ers Star Mac Jones Sends Out 3-Word IG Post

Earlier this week, Jones sent out a post to Instagram with an abundance of photos.

There were over 40,000 likes and 700 comments.

He captioned the post: “Survive And Advance #KeepLaughing”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

George Kittle: “That boy like that”

Jaylen Waddle: “Who? Mac jones !!”

Mike Gesicki: “do u think george is gonna comment”

@oursf49ers: “Best backup in the league 🔥”

@bakotradingco_pc: “Stay ready, @macjones_10 You make this team so much better. We are with you, my guy!”

@cameron.qualls: “Better pack your bags for New York bro”

Social Media On Jones Trade Rumors

@Gridiron_Media_: “If the Giants get Mac Jones they are a playoff contender.”

Emmanuel Acho: “Giants should trade a 3rd or 4th round pick for Mac Jones… they have too much talent to waste this season.”

Evan Sidery: “Mac Jones and Gardner Minshew are potential trade options for the Giants, per @AdamSchefter. New York is going to give Jameis Winston a runway to keep the starting job before making any calls.”

@FiresideGiants: “49ers QB Mac Jones and Cardinals QB Gardner Minshew are trade targets for the Giants, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Minshew played under Giants OC Matt Nagy in Kansas City. Jones is Purdy’s backup in San Fran and he “will not be cheap” if the Giants want to try to trade for him. Jimmy Garoppolo is a free agency option.”