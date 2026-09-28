49ers Find Potential Answer Amid Growing Wide Receiver Injuries

Jordan Watkins waited a long time for a real chance with the San Francisco 49ers. On Sunday, he took it.

Watkins Finally Gets on the Field for the 49ers

The 2025 fourth-round pick played in just four games as a rookie and caught two passes for 26 yards. He was then inactive for the first two games of this season. With injuries thinning the receiver room, Watkins was active against the Arizona Cardinals. He caught two passes for 60 yards, and both set up points in the 36-30 win.

The first came on third-and-12 late in the first quarter. It went for 26 yards and kept alive a drive that ended in a touchdown and a 14-0 lead. The second came just before halftime. The 49ers led 14-6 with 17 seconds left. Watkins got open for 34 yards, and it set up a field goal that made it 17-6 at the break.

Watkins Asked Shanahan How to Get on the Field

According to Kirk Larrabee of 49ers Webzone, Watkins didn’t want to stay on the sideline. He went to head coach Kyle Shanahan and asked what he needed to do to be active. “I’m a competitor at heart. I’m always going to compete,” Watkins said. “To be on the sidelines in sweats, to me that’s not being able to compete and help my brothers win football games.”

Shanahan liked what he saw. “I thought he looked real impressive on it,” Shanahan said of the seam route on third down. He also credited Watkins for the drive that led to the field goal before the half.

Teammates Back Watkins as 49ers Receiver Injuries Grow

Christian McCaffrey said Watkins shows up whenever his number is called. George Kittle said he loves how hard Watkins practices and that seeing him take advantage of the chance warms his heart.

Watkins gave credit to offseason work with Brock Purdy in Tennessee. He also praised Mike Evans for coaching him on routes. Evans left Sunday with a rib injury, and Demarcus Robinson is on injured reserve. Ricky Pearsall, De’Zhaun Stribling and Christian Kirk are also sidelined for extended stretches.

With Deebo Samuel, Jacob Cowing and KhaDarel Hodge also in the mix, Watkins has a clear path to more work. After Sunday, the 49ers have reason to trust him with it.