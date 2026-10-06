49ers Get More Bad Injury News Before Seahawks Game

San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle will miss time after suffering a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s 24-14 win over the Denver Broncos.

Sigle’s Injury and Timeline for the 49ers

Sigle was hurt twice on Sunday. He first left early in the third quarter with a stinger but returned on Denver’s next possession. With 2:15 left, the safety hurt his ankle near the Broncos sideline and did not return. He finished with six tackles.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Sigle will miss multiple weeks, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. High ankle sprains often take three to six weeks to heal, and Shanahan said there is no firm timeline yet.

Sigle Was Playing Well for San Francisco

The injury comes at a bad time for Sigle. He is in his second NFL season and ranks fourth on the team with 25 tackles through four weeks. Shanahan said he has taken his game to another level. “I think he’s been playing his ass off in the run and pass game,” Shanahan said. “He did a lot of good stuff last year, but I think he has taken it to another level, just playing a little bit faster, hesitating less, knowing what he’s doing and really playing well before that injury.”

Who Replaces Sigle in the 49ers Secondary

Malik Mustapha will step into the starting role next to Ji’Ayir Brown. Mustapha has rotated with Sigle over the past two weeks, so the change should be smooth.

Cornerback Upton Stout is also day-to-day with an AC sprain in his shoulder. If he cannot play, Ephesians Prysock is a candidate to step in. Deommodore Lenoir played nickel Sunday with Jack Jones outside. Veteran Nate Hobbs is getting close to returning from injured reserve.

More 49ers Injury News Ahead of Seattle

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk is out two to three weeks with a hyperextended knee and bone bruise. Mykel Williams will practice with the team and could be activated Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Nick Bosa and James Thompson Jr. are not expected to play. Christian Kirk is on track to return to practice in Week 6.