Hi, Subscriber

10 Key Moments from 49ers-Seahawks TNF in Week 6

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Heavy on NFL

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off Week 6 NFL action with a 36-24 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. The win improved the 49ers’ record to 3-3 on the season. Meanwhile, the loss for the Seahawks gives them a 3-3 record as well.

Let’s take a look at 10 key moments from the Week 6 divisional matchup, which took place at Lumen Field in Seattle.

10. Geno Smith Throws 1st Quarter INT

Geno Smith, Brock Purdy

GettyGeno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks talks with Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers following the game at Lumen Field on October 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

On Seattle’s first offensive drive of the game, Seahawks QB Geno Smith sailed a pass over the head of WR Tyler Lockett on 3rd-and-5, and the pass was intercepted by 49ers rookie safety Malik Mustapha. The play took place inside San Francisco’s red zone, and Mustapha set up the 49ers offense with a 1st-and-10 at their three-yard line.

9. Jordan Mason Breaks Off 38-Yard Run

jordan mason 49ers

GettyJordan Mason #24 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball and is tackled by Rayshawn Jenkins #2 of the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter on October 10, 2024.

On San Francisco’s first offensive drive, 49ers running back Jordan Mason ran the ball up the middle, broke a couple of tackles, and busted off a 38-yard run. The play put San Francisco in Seattle territory, and the result of that drive was a 25-yard field goal by kicker Matthew Wright which put the first points on the board and gave the 49ers a 3-0 lead.

8. Deebo Samuel Catches 76-Yard Touchdown

deebo samuels 49ers

GettyDeebo Samuel Sr. #1 of the San Francisco 49ers catches a pass during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on October 10, 2024.

At the 13:30 mark in the second quarter, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy connected with wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who had plenty of grass in front of him after a poor angle was taken by a Seattle defender. Samuel took the pass 76 yards for the touchdown. It was the first play of the drive and gave San Francisco a 10-0 lead with 13:30 remaining in the second quarter.

7. Laviska Shenault Fumbles Kickoff; 49ers Recover

laviska shenault seahawks

GettyLaviska Shenault Jr. #1 of the Seattle Seahawks fumbles the ball during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers on October 10, 2024 .

Following Samuel’s 76-yard score, Seahawks WR Laviska Shenault returned the ensuing kickoff but fumbled the ball. The fumble was recovered by San Francisco at Seattle’s 29-yard line. Though the 49ers weren’t able to capitalize on the turnover with a touchdown, they were able to put points on the board via a 41-yard field goal by Wright to give San Francisco a 13-0 lead with 11:47 remaining in the second quarter.

6. Jordan Mason Heads to Locker Room With Shoulder Injury

jordan mason injury

GettyJordan Mason leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on October 10, 2024.

At the 9:37 mark in the second quarter on a 2nd-and-3 play from San Francisco’s 13-yard line, Mason carried the ball for 14 yards. Mason remained on the ground in pain after the play and shortly after headed to the locker room due to a shoulder injury. After receiving x-rays on his shoulder, Mason returned to the sideline with a little over two minutes to play in the half. He took one carry early in the second half but was sidelined for the remainder of the game due to that shoulder injury.

5. D.K. Metcalf Misses TD Catch By a Toe Before Halftime

dk metcalf

GettyDK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks is forced out of bounds by Renardo Green #0 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter on October 10, 2024.

A pass interference call in the end zone set up Seattle’s offense at San Francisco’s one-yard line with 21 seconds left in the first half. After two incomplete passes, Smith connected with WR D.K. Metcalf in the back of the end zone for what looked like the Seahawks’ first touchdown of the game. However, the instant replay showed that Metcalf’s toe was out of bounds. Seattle kicker Jason Myers made a 20-yard field on the ensuing play, and the Seahawks went into halftime trailing the 49ers 16-3.

4. Leviska Shenault Scores on 97-Yard Kick Return

Laviska Shenault Jr.

GettyLaviska Shenault Jr. #1 of the Seattle Seahawks returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on October 10, 2024, in Seattle, Washington.

After the 49ers opened up the second half with a nine-play, 70-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown, Shenault took the next kick return for 97 yards and a touchdown. That marked the second kickoff returned for a touchdown in the NFL this season and put the score at 23-10 with 9:54 remaining in the third quarter.

3. Geno Smith Records Second INT

geno smith

GettyGeno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers on October 10, 2024.

At the 7:55 mark in the fourth quarter while trailing 23-17, Smith was intercepted for the second time in the game. The turnover occurred on a 1st-and-20 play from Seattle’s 15-yard line in which Smith threw a pass intended for Metcalf over the middle and it was intercepted by 49ers rookie cornerback Renardo Green. Green returned the intercepted pass 20 yards and set up San Francisco’s offense at Seattle’s 15-yard line.

2. George Kittle Scores 2nd TD of Game

george kittle

GettyGeorge Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks Seattle, Washington.

Three plays after Smith was intercepted, Purdy found TE George Kittle in the end zone from nine yards out on a 3rd-and-4 play for Kittle’s second touchdown of the game. The two-point attempt was unsuccessful, but the 49ers took a 29-17 lead with 6:20 left in the game.

1. Isaac Guerendo Breaks Off 76-Yard Run

isaac guerendo 49ers

GettyIsaac Guerendo of the San Francisco 49ers poses with Michael Jerrell of the Seattle Seahawks following the game at Lumen Field on October 10, 2024.

Isaac Guerendo, who was the 49ers’ lead back in the wake of Mason’s injury, started San Francisco’s second-to-last drive of the game with a 76-yard run. That run, which was the longest of the game, set San Francisco up with a fresh set of downs at Seattle’s five-yard line. The drive was capped off two plays later when fullback Kyle Juszczyk ran the ball in the end zone, which gave the 49ers a 36-24 lead after a successful PAT with 1:17 left in the game.

Devon Clements covers the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts for Heavy.com. A New England native who has covered the NFL since 2017, his previous bylines include USA Today's Sports Media Group and Sports Illustrated. More about Devon Clements

Read More
, ,

Comments

10 Key Moments from 49ers-Seahawks TNF in Week 6

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x