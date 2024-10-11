10 Key Moments from 49ers-Seahawks TNF in Week 6

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off Week 6 NFL action with a 36-24 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. The win improved the 49ers’ record to 3-3 on the season. Meanwhile, the loss for the Seahawks gives them a 3-3 record as well.

Let’s take a look at 10 key moments from the Week 6 divisional matchup, which took place at Lumen Field in Seattle.

10. Geno Smith Throws 1st Quarter INT

On Seattle’s first offensive drive of the game, Seahawks QB Geno Smith sailed a pass over the head of WR Tyler Lockett on 3rd-and-5, and the pass was intercepted by 49ers rookie safety Malik Mustapha. The play took place inside San Francisco’s red zone, and Mustapha set up the 49ers offense with a 1st-and-10 at their three-yard line.

9. Jordan Mason Breaks Off 38-Yard Run

On San Francisco’s first offensive drive, 49ers running back Jordan Mason ran the ball up the middle, broke a couple of tackles, and busted off a 38-yard run. The play put San Francisco in Seattle territory, and the result of that drive was a 25-yard field goal by kicker Matthew Wright which put the first points on the board and gave the 49ers a 3-0 lead.

8. Deebo Samuel Catches 76-Yard Touchdown

At the 13:30 mark in the second quarter, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy connected with wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who had plenty of grass in front of him after a poor angle was taken by a Seattle defender. Samuel took the pass 76 yards for the touchdown. It was the first play of the drive and gave San Francisco a 10-0 lead with 13:30 remaining in the second quarter.

7. Laviska Shenault Fumbles Kickoff; 49ers Recover

Following Samuel’s 76-yard score, Seahawks WR Laviska Shenault returned the ensuing kickoff but fumbled the ball. The fumble was recovered by San Francisco at Seattle’s 29-yard line. Though the 49ers weren’t able to capitalize on the turnover with a touchdown, they were able to put points on the board via a 41-yard field goal by Wright to give San Francisco a 13-0 lead with 11:47 remaining in the second quarter.

6. Jordan Mason Heads to Locker Room With Shoulder Injury

At the 9:37 mark in the second quarter on a 2nd-and-3 play from San Francisco’s 13-yard line, Mason carried the ball for 14 yards. Mason remained on the ground in pain after the play and shortly after headed to the locker room due to a shoulder injury. After receiving x-rays on his shoulder, Mason returned to the sideline with a little over two minutes to play in the half. He took one carry early in the second half but was sidelined for the remainder of the game due to that shoulder injury.

5. D.K. Metcalf Misses TD Catch By a Toe Before Halftime

A pass interference call in the end zone set up Seattle’s offense at San Francisco’s one-yard line with 21 seconds left in the first half. After two incomplete passes, Smith connected with WR D.K. Metcalf in the back of the end zone for what looked like the Seahawks’ first touchdown of the game. However, the instant replay showed that Metcalf’s toe was out of bounds. Seattle kicker Jason Myers made a 20-yard field on the ensuing play, and the Seahawks went into halftime trailing the 49ers 16-3.

4. Leviska Shenault Scores on 97-Yard Kick Return

After the 49ers opened up the second half with a nine-play, 70-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown, Shenault took the next kick return for 97 yards and a touchdown. That marked the second kickoff returned for a touchdown in the NFL this season and put the score at 23-10 with 9:54 remaining in the third quarter.

3. Geno Smith Records Second INT

At the 7:55 mark in the fourth quarter while trailing 23-17, Smith was intercepted for the second time in the game. The turnover occurred on a 1st-and-20 play from Seattle’s 15-yard line in which Smith threw a pass intended for Metcalf over the middle and it was intercepted by 49ers rookie cornerback Renardo Green. Green returned the intercepted pass 20 yards and set up San Francisco’s offense at Seattle’s 15-yard line.

2. George Kittle Scores 2nd TD of Game

Three plays after Smith was intercepted, Purdy found TE George Kittle in the end zone from nine yards out on a 3rd-and-4 play for Kittle’s second touchdown of the game. The two-point attempt was unsuccessful, but the 49ers took a 29-17 lead with 6:20 left in the game.

1. Isaac Guerendo Breaks Off 76-Yard Run

Isaac Guerendo, who was the 49ers’ lead back in the wake of Mason’s injury, started San Francisco’s second-to-last drive of the game with a 76-yard run. That run, which was the longest of the game, set San Francisco up with a fresh set of downs at Seattle’s five-yard line. The drive was capped off two plays later when fullback Kyle Juszczyk ran the ball in the end zone, which gave the 49ers a 36-24 lead after a successful PAT with 1:17 left in the game.