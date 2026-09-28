49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Compares Brock Purdy to Former NFL MVP

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan paid Brock Purdy a notable compliment after Sunday’s 36-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He put the quarterback in the same category as two he coached earlier in his career.

Shanahan’s Comparison After the 49ers’ Win Over the Cardinals

Asked about his comfort level with Purdy under center, Shanahan pointed to two names. “Yes, I had that with Matt in ’16. Had it in Schaub way back in the day,” Shanahan said. “And I’ve had it with Brock, I think, four years in a row now.”

The first was Matt Ryan, whom Shanahan coached as the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator. That 2016 season ended with a Super Bowl trip and an MVP award for Ryan. The second was Matt Schaub, whom Shanahan worked with on the Houston Texans from 2007 to 2009. Schaub was also Ryan’s backup in Atlanta during that 2016 run.

Purdy’s Dominant Start for the 49ers

The praise comes after another big performance. Purdy threw four touchdown passes against Arizona, two of them to George Kittle. That gives him multiple touchdowns in every game this season. He threw three against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. He added two passing scores and a rushing touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

That run has the 49ers at 3-0 for the second straight year. It has also kept Purdy in the early MVP conversation. The 49ers looked sharp offensively throughout Sunday’s win. Deebo Samuel opened the scoring with an 80-yard hook-and-ladder touchdown from Mike Evans. Christian McCaffrey added a rushing score as well.

How Purdy Reached This Point

Purdy was the final pick of the 2022 draft, and expectations were low when he arrived. Injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo pushed him into the lineup midway through that season. He won all five of his starts and led the 49ers to the NFC championship game. The team reached a Super Bowl the following year. He missed most of last season with an injury but played at a high level in the nine games he appeared in.

Now healthy, Purdy looks like the quarterback the 49ers need to reach their Super Bowl goal. The 49ers signed him to a five-year extension last offseason, and the early returns are strong. Shanahan’s comparison suggests the coach sees him in the same class as the best passers he has worked with.