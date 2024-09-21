49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Claps Back at Rams Over Jimmy Garoppolo ‘Benefit’

It has been 21 months since we have seen former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suiting up and on an NFL field for San Francisco, and obviously, much has changed in that time. The 49ers blew past Garoppolo on the depth chart, then lost Trey Lance and have now landed on Brock Purdy as their quarterback. Garoppolo went to the Raiders in 2023 and utterly flamed out there.

Now he’s riding pine for the Rams.

But Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said this week that Garoppolo’s retained knowledge of the 49ers offensive system is still very much a valuable commodity, especially as L.A. prepares to face the 49ers on Sunday afternoon in Inglewood.

“I think it’s way overblown,” Shanahan responded. “I mean, a little bit more from Mike LaFleur. That started last year, though. But no, not that much.”

LaFleur has as much knowledge of the system as Garoppolo, of course, having worked under Shanahan as the passing game coordinator for three seasons before leaving in 2020.

Jimmy Garoppolo Knowledge Could Help Rams ‘In General’

Still, LaFleur told reporters that he expected Garoppolo’s familiarity with the 49ers scheme to be an advantage for the Rams on Sunday.

“Probably more so between Jimmy and Matthew [Stafford] maybe even just in the locker room in general,” LaFleur told reporters, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Anytime you got a little more information when you’ve been in the locker room and had the success that Jimmy has had in that locker room, I’m sure that there are a few things that I’m not getting told and things like that. But just having Jimmy back right now has been great and it’s a benefit.”

The Rams and 49ers are divisional opponents, of course, so there are not too many secretes between them. Recently, the 49ers have dominated the matchups between the two teams, winning nine straight games before losing in Week 18 last season.

In that game, which was meaningless in the standings, the 49ers rested starting quarterback Purdy and other key starters. Still, the 49ers had a halftime lead, 20-7, before pulling most of the regulars in the second half of a 21-20 loss.

49ers Fielding a MASH Unit

This week could be different, though. The 49ers are coming off a loss, and are fielding something of a MASH unit against the Rams. Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel is out, as is running back Christian McCaffrey. Those are two of the 49ers’ Top 3 offensive weapons.

Also likely to be out is tight end George Kittle, who is doubtful and battling a hamstring issue. That will further ding the team’s offense. Defensively, star pass rusher Nick Bosa is questionable and top cornerback Charvarius Ward is also dealing with a hamstring issue.

Kittle’s backup, new tight end Eric Saubert, has gotten more run than expected, playing on 32% of the team’s offensive snaps. Shanahan said he is impressed.

“I thought he’s done a hell of a job,” Shanahan said. “He’s stepped in well. Kittle was cramping most of the game, so he had to do a lot throughout the Minnesota game. He’s been real consistent since he’s been here. If he’s got to do it all, he’s up for the challenge. He’s shown he can help us in the passing and the run game.”