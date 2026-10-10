49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Sends Strong Message on Mike Evans Before Seahawks Game

Mike Evans may be the San Francisco 49ers’ best answer to the toughest pass defense in the league. Head coach Kyle Shanahan explained why ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Shanahan Says Evans Stresses Defenses for the 49ers

The Seahawks allow the fewest passing yards in the NFL. That makes Week 5 a big test for Shanahan’s offense. Speaking with Matt Maiocco on “49ers Game Plan,” Shanahan pointed to Evans’ physical style as the way to push back. “Mike stresses defenses by just how physical he is,” Shanahan said. “Everyone knows he’s a Hall of Fame talent with his length, with his size, with his hands, with his speed. But just how physical he can be.”

Seattle shut down San Francisco in last January’s divisional-round loss, holding the 49ers to six points. Shanahan said the Seahawks’ physical play against receivers is a particular challenge. He counters it with pre-snap motion. Evans doesn’t need that help. “He’s a guy who can get people off of him even when they’re in his face just with his length and with his size,” Shanahan said. “He causes a big matchup problem for really any defense that you go against.”

Evans’ Size Gives Brock Purdy a Safety Valve

Evans is 6-foot-5 and 231 pounds. He has a reputation as one of the best possession receivers in football. Brock Purdy can throw it up in one-on-one coverage, and Evans still has a good chance to come down with it.

Shanahan Gains New Respect for Evans’ Toughness

Evans played the entire win over the Denver Broncos despite a rib injury from the week before. He caught five passes for a game-high 76 yards. The performance raised Shanahan’s opinion of him. “I knew he was tough before we even got him here, and I knew he was tough since we got him here, but now I know he’s even tougher,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan has dealt with rib injuries himself. “There’s no way I would even think about playing probably two months into it,” he said. Most players last until the second quarter before a hit forces them out, he added. Evans never left.

At halftime, Shanahan thought Evans might be done. “He was moving very slowly. I thought we were done with him,” Shanahan said. “He came out of halftime and showed right back up and kept it going, and he’s been doing it all week here.”

What Evans Has Done for the 49ers

Through four games, Evans leads the team with 17 catches for 213 yards. He has also found the end zone twice. Meanwhile, the 49ers have stayed unbeaten at 4-0, and Evans has played a big part in that start. He gave Purdy a reliable target while injuries piled up around him at receiver.

Now comes the biggest test of the season. In Seattle, the 49ers will face a defense that has shut down every passing attack it has seen. Evans’ size and physical style give San Francisco a real way to fight back. If the toughness he showed against Denver carries over, he could be the answer the 49ers need at Lumen Field.