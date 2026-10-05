49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Reveals What He Told Team After Win Over Broncos

The San Francisco 49ers are 4-0 after a second-half rally against the Denver Broncos. Afterward, head coach Kyle Shanahan shared what he told his players in the locker room.

Shanahan Praises the 49ers’ Finish

Shanahan said he was proud of how the offense closed the game. San Francisco beat Denver 24-14, and it scored touchdowns on its last three drives. That mattered because the 49ers wanted to run the clock without giving the ball back. “I was proud of the offense being able to run the ball the way we did, being able to finish at the end,” Shanahan told reporters, per Dylan Grausz of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Doing that two weeks in a row where you’re trying to run it. You want to run the clock out, but you also want to score more than anything because you don’t want to give it back and make it a one-score game.”

He also credited the defense and special teams. “I was just so pumped at the way the defense played, that allowed us to kind of have that mindset throughout the whole game,” Shanahan said. He pointed to a turnover on special teams as the play that changed the momentum.

A Quiet First Half Turns Into a 49ers Rally

The 49ers struggled early. They went into halftime tied 3-3 and needed a spark. The second half looked very different. Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes. The defense and special teams made enough stops to keep Denver from getting back in it.

Who Stepped Up for San Francisco

Purdy was not the only one who played well. Christian McCaffrey ran 15 times for 52 yards and a touchdown. Deebo Samuel and George Kittle each scored. Dre Greenlaw led the defense with 12 tackles and a forced fumble.

The 49ers are 4-0 for the first time since 2023. That team reached the Super Bowl before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.