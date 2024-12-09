49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Slams Door on Recent Trade Rumors

San Francisco 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

After getting back to winning ways, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gave a clear verdict on recent trade rumors.

San Francisco earned a 38-13 victory over the Chicago Bears, putting the team at 6-7 with four games to go. Shanahan and the Niners’ struggles in 2024 have prompted trade rumors and questions about his job security.

After the game, Shanahan openly addressed those rumors for the first time in a press conference.

“I don’t want to be any place in the world more than here,” Shanahan said. “My family feels just as strong if not a lot stronger. I hope you guys are going to have to kick me out of here.”

It may seem wild that there are rumors about Shanahan leaving the 49ers after the amount of success he’s had, but that’s the modern-day NFL. San Francisco has been to 2 Super Bowls with the 44-year-old head coach, but high expectations can create major disappointment.

And despite their struggles, the Niners are still in the race for a playoff spot. It will take a special finish to the season, but the 49ers have proven that they can make that kind of a run.

Where Shanahan Trade Rumors Started

On a December 3 episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Pro Football Talk founder Mike Florio spoke about Shanahan and San Francisco parting ways. His primary idea was a trade between the 49ers and the Bears.

“I feel like Shanahan and the 49ers are getting close to the point where they would benefit mutually from a fresh start,” Florio said. “If you can get Shanahan and join him at the hip with Caleb Williams, are you kidding me? So, I hope in this coming cycle we begin to entertain the possibility of trying to do one of these Gruden-style trades.”

While a trade would be the most beneficial way for the 49ers to move on from Shanahan, there’s no indication that they want that. Further, coach trades are getting increasingly rare in the league.

Besides, Shanahan essentially hired the man who would sign off a potential trade, GM John Lynch. As things stand, it seems like the Niners will stick with Shanahan through the 2025 season.

49ers HC’s Current Contract

One of the reasons a trade is being floated is because Shanahan only has one year on his contract after 2024. A 2020 piece from SI’s Albert Breer estimated that the San Francisco HC is making around $10 million per season after signing a six-year deal with the team in 2020.

And while a trade may be a natural option when a coach or player is down to their last year, it’s also a reason to just keep them around, especially when considering the team’s success.

By letting Shanahan coach the final year of his deal, the Niners are given an organic decision in 2026. If they want to move on, there will be no buyout or contract consideration. If they want to extend the 44-year-old, they can do that easily as well with the previous deal as the basis for a new contract.