49ers Linked to Vikings WR Jauan Jennings In Possible Reunion

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks in a thrilling 32-29 win. The 49ers remain undefeated at 5-0 as they look ahead to their Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

However, the 49ers suffered another major injury to their wide receiver room after Deebo Samuel exited Sunday’s game in the third quarter.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday that Samuel is expected to miss “at least a couple of weeks” with a hamstring injury.

Samuel adds to a list of injured 49ers WRs that includes Ricky Pearsall (out for the season), Demarcus Robinson (IR), De’Zhaun Stribling (IR) and Christian Kirk (IR).

Could the 49ers trade for a familiar face to bolster their depleted WR room? NFL Insider Ian Rapoport thinks the 49ers could target Minnesota Vikings WR Jauan Jennings in a potential reunion.

“A name that I have been wondering about is Jauan Jennings… obviously came over from the 49ers. I expect his name to heat up a little bit over the next days and weeks. The 49ers lost Deebo for a couple weeks, so they make sense,” Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show.

The Vikings Have Barely Used Jauan Jennings So Far

Jennings and the Vikings agreed on a 1-year, $8 million contract this offseason. The WR spent the first 5 seasons of his NFL career with the 49ers before joining the Vikings.

However, the Vikings have targeted Jennings sparingly. The former 49er has played in 4 games but has only tallied 2 receptions for 9 receiving yards.

Jennings has only been targeted 5 times. The Vikings were without WR2 Jordan Addison in their Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. But even without Addison, Jennings did not catch a pass and had 1 target.

Looking Back at Jauan Jennings’ Career with the 49ers

Jennings became a reliable target in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. The WR earned the nickname “3rd and Jauan” for his monstrous third-down conversions.

The 29-year-old WR had his best seasons with the 49ers in 2024 and 2025 before joining the Vikings.

Jennings led all 49ers WRs in 2024 with 77 receptions on 113 targets and 975 yards. He added 6 touchdown receptions that year.

The WR followed his best season with another solid output in 2025. Jennings finished last season with 55 receptions for 673 yards and 9 touchdowns.

San Francisco has a solid WR1 in veteran Mike Evans this year. But there is a lot of unproven depth behind Evans.

The 49ers could possibly enter their Week 6 game with a WR group of Evans, Brandin Cooks, Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing.