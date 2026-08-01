49ers Lose Key Executive Amid Kyle Shanahan Drama

The San Francisco 49ers have had an interesting start to training camp, to say the least. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is currently not leading the team as he recovers from a serious car crash that he suffered in July, and the reporting surrounding the incident has drawn quite a bit of attention in the media.

Shanahan should reprise his role as the team’s full-time leader in the near future, but for now, he’s working on a limited basis as training camp gets rolling. The whole situation has been a lot for the team to handle, and on Saturday morning, the Niners took another tough blow when one of their top executives, Paraag Marathe, left his role with San Fran.

49ers Lose Paraag Marathe Ahead of 2026 Campaign

Although Shanahan was involved in a car crash midway through July, the incident was not reported until right before the start of the Niners’ training camp. While the incident was obviously available via public police records, nobody noticed what had happened, simply because there was no reason to believe Shanahan had been involved in such an accident.

Shanahan’s situation has taken the spotlight away from a handful of other issues that San Fran has been dealing with. At the top level of the organization, reports emerged around the same time Shanahan actually got into his car crash that Marathe, who has been with the team for 25 years, could depart from his role with the team ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Marathe, who is also involved with soccer teams Leeds United in the English Premier League and Rangers FC in the Scottish Premier League as part of his work with 49ers Enterprises, was named a finalist to become the next commissioner of the MLS. Instead, Marathe has dropped out of the running for the commissioner gig and will focus on working more with Leeds United and Rangers FC moving forward.

“After 25 years with the 49ers, Paraag Marathe is departing the organization to focus full-time on Leeds United and Rangers FC as well as other sports efforts, league sources told ESPN,” Adam Schefter reported in a post on X. “The move was in the works for a little while, but is being formalized today, per sources.”

49ers Dealt Another Blow Right Before the 2026 Campaign

Marathe has been working as the 49ers’ Executive Vice President of Football Operations, but his work within 49ers Enterprises was not limited to just football. Now, he will be turning his attention to soccer and several of 49ers Enterprises’ other dealings, so while he is moving too far away from the team, his departure has created a big hole that the team must fill.

As if the Niners didn’t already have enough going on early in training camp, they now have to deal with Marathe’s departure on the fly, which is less than ideal. For the time being, that shouldn’t have a huge impact on San Francisco’s product of play on the field, but an already busy start to training just got even more hectic.