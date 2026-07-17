49ers Could Lose Key Executive Right Before 2026 Campaign

The San Francisco 49ers have been busy this offseason, and that is continuing right up to the start of training camp. While much of the team’s work has been done, there are still moves to be made. At some point, the front office will need to resolve disgruntled wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk‘s future, but the look of that group could be changing in the near future.

Elsewhere in the world of sports, the MLS is looking for a new commissioner, and it has reportedly narrowed its search down to three final candidates. In a surprise twist, one of the 49ers’ top executives, Paraag Marathe, is one of the finalists, opening the door for him to potentially depart town right before the start of the new season.

Paraag Marathe Emerges as Finalist for MLS Commissioner Gig

Marathe has been working with the 49ers for over 25 years, and he’s become a trusted part of the team’s brain trust. Currently, Marathe serves as the President of 49ers Enterprises and the Vice President of Football Operations for the team, making him one of the most important people within the organization.

On the surface, Marathe may seem like an odd choice to become the next commissioner of the MLS. However, he has some very noteworthy ties to the sport of soccer, as he is the Chairman of Leeds United, which plays in the Premier League in England. 49ers Enterprises took full ownership of Leeds United in 2023 after they initially invested in the club back in 2018, with Marathe playing a leading role in the group’s handling of the team.

While his work with San Francisco has certainly caught attention, it’s likely Marathe’s work with Leeds United that has resulted in him becoming a finalist for this position. Alongside him in the running for this gig are LAFC co-owner Larry Berg and longtime media executive David Nathanson, with a final decision expected to be announced in August.

“Sources: I’m told that the MLS Commissioner search has narrowed to three execs who could replace Don Garber.

* LAFC co-owner and former PE exec Larry Berg

* Veteran media exec David Nathanson

* Senior exec with the 49ers Paraag Marathe

A new MLS commissioner is expected to be announced next month,” John Ourand reported in a post on X.

Paraag Marathe’s Future with 49ers Hangs in the Balance

Marathe wears several different hats for the 49ers, which is a big reason why he is so important to the franchise. Losing Marathe, especially right before the start of the season, would be a big blow, and while the team would obviously be happy to see him land such a unique position, it would likely be even happier if he stuck around in San Fran.

At this point, there’s not much the team can do but wait for some clarity on Marathe’s future, whether it be with the Niners or the MLS. In the meantime, the squad itself will begin to turn its attention to training camp, with rookies set to report on Saturday and the rest of the roster set to arrive in town a week later on July 25.