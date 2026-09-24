49ers Could Send Former First-Round Pick to NFC Team

Mac Jones of the San Francisco 49ers landed at the very top of Bleacher Report’s latest trade block rankings. It’s a notable placement given how well San Francisco has actually played this season.

Why Jones Tops the List

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report pegged Jones’ projected trade value at a conditional 2027 second-round pick, ranking him as the No. 1 trade candidate league-wide entering Week 3. The reasoning centers on the tension between San Francisco’s current championship aspirations and Jones’ long-term outlook with the team. The 49ers have looked like the best team in football through two weeks. That makes them unlikely to move one of the league’s better backup quarterbacks right now. Still, Knox pointed out San Francisco has previously shown willingness to entertain trade talks. He noted Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reported back in the spring that San Francisco was seeking a second-round pick in exchange for Jones.

Jones went 5-3 as a starter last season, throwing for 2,151 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions while filling in for an injured Brock Purdy. Knox called him a terrific insurance policy for a team with real championship ambitions. He also noted Jones is set to hit free agency in 2027 and is widely expected to leave in search of a starting job. With several starting quarterbacks already going down around the league this season, Knox suggested San Francisco could potentially leverage multiple suitors against each other. That could net an even better return, possibly a first-round pick. The Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders were listed as two logical potential suitors.

The League’s Quarterback Injury Landscape

The broader injury landscape around the NFL has only reinforced the value of a capable backup. Four starting quarterbacks have already missed time through two weeks. The most recent is Jaxson Dart of the New York Giants, who is now confirmed to be out for the season with an MCL injury, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. That left the Giants turning to Jameis Winston. He completed just 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards and an interception in relief. San Francisco is scheduled to face New York in Week 13.

Other quarterbacks around the league have also gone down. Sam Darnold of the Seattle Seahawks, Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears and Jayden Daniels of Washington have all missed time. Chicago’s situation is further complicated by backup Tyson Bagent being in the concussion protocol. Seattle has actually thrived behind backup Drew Lock. He’s completed 72.9 percent of his passes for 422 yards and four touchdowns while filling in for Darnold. That’s prompted some to wonder if Lock is outplaying the starter he replaced.

Why the 49ers May Still Hold Onto Jones

San Francisco isn’t dealing with any such uncertainty at quarterback right now. Purdy has completed 80.4 percent of his passes for 492 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception through two games. He hasn’t been sacked all season. San Francisco’s offensive line has played a major role in that success. Its interior didn’t allow a single pressure against Miami in Week 2. Only tackles Colton McKivitz and Trent Williams were credited with allowing pressure that game, with three and one respectively.

David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone argued the strong start actually makes trading Jones less compelling, not more. San Francisco already saw firsthand what Jones could provide last season when Purdy missed eight games with injury. The team likely isn’t ready to lean on Kurtis Rourke as a fallback option if Purdy were to miss significant time. Jones remains likely to depart for a starting opportunity elsewhere in 2027. Still, Bonilla suggested San Francisco would be wise to hold onto that depth for as long as it can given its Super Bowl aspirations this season.