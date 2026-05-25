49ers Get Notable Mac Jones Future Update From Team Insider

The offseason chatter around Mac Jones and the San Francisco 49ers centered largely on whether the backup quarterback would be traded. That conversation has largely faded. And now, the discussion has shifted in a surprisingly different direction.

Rather than moving on from Jones, some inside the organization believe he could be sticking around longer than anyone initially expected.

Maiocco Raises Interesting Mac Jones Scenario

49ers insider Matt Maiocco floated an intriguing possibility on a recent episode of the 49ers Talk podcast, suggesting the team should not rule out Jones returning to San Francisco even after he hits free agency following this season.

“I would not rule out the possibility that Mac Jones is around for a while,” Maiocco said, pointing to the reality of the backup quarterback market as a key factor in his thinking. If Brock Purdy stays healthy and plays every meaningful snap in 2026, Jones will essentially be invisible to the rest of the league heading into free agency. Teams with short memories may not remember what he showed last season, and that could limit his options significantly.

The numbers from last season were genuinely impressive. Jones went 5-3 as a starter, completed nearly 70 percent of his passes, and threw 13 touchdowns against six interceptions for 2,151 yards. He showed he can win games in the NFL under the right circumstances. Whether that translates into a starting opportunity elsewhere is a separate question.

Why Staying in San Francisco Makes Sense

The fit between Jones and the 49ers has been one of the more pleasant surprises of the past year. He arrived after difficult stints in New England and Jacksonville that stifled his development, and found an environment in San Francisco where he could be himself. His personality was embraced by teammates and fans in a way that rarely happened earlier in his career.

That comfort level is not something Jones can easily replicate elsewhere. Teams looking for quarterbacks tend to be struggling franchises in rebuild mode, environments that may not offer the stability and offensive infrastructure that San Francisco provides. If the market does not deliver a clear starting opportunity, staying with a contender as a well-regarded backup becomes an appealing option.

Maiocco’s point is valid. If Jones does not see the field in 2026 because Purdy stays healthy, his stock as a potential starter will fade quickly around the league. The backup quarterback market tends to reward recent production, and a quiet season on the bench does not generate the kind of attention that leads to big contracts.

What It Means for the 49ers

Having Jones on the roster as a capable backup who has already proven he can step in and win games is a genuine luxury. Most teams do not have that level of depth behind their starter, and San Francisco’s ability to weather Purdy’s injury absence last season demonstrated its value directly.

If Jones stays beyond this season, the 49ers would have one of the stronger backup situations in the NFL heading into 2027. The alternative is losing him in free agency to a team that views him as a starter candidate and replacing him with an unknown quantity.

Neither outcome is guaranteed. But Maiocco’s speculation reflects a growing sense inside the organization that the Jones era in San Francisco is not necessarily coming to a close anytime soon.

Final Word for the 49ers

The trade chatter never materialized. Now the conversation has flipped entirely.

Jones found a home in San Francisco. The organization values what he brings. If the market does not offer him a starting job, staying put makes plenty of sense for both sides.

The 49ers would not complain about keeping him around.