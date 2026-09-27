49ers Announce Mike Evans Decision Before Cardinals Game

Mike Evans is expected to be available for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, with Ian Rapoport confirming the update as well.

Mike Evans good to go. https://t.co/FWtPebaDOl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2026

Evans’ Path to Being Cleared

Evans left San Francisco’s Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins with a hip injury. The issue kept him out of practice for much of the following week. He returned to practice Friday but remained officially listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. The uncertainty lingered for several days, with the team providing little clarity until closer to game day.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan offered an encouraging signal earlier in the week. He noted Evans would have returned to Sunday’s game against Miami had the team actually needed him back on the field. That comment suggested the severity of the injury wasn’t as significant as it initially appeared, even with the questionable tag attached. The 49ers may have simply chosen to be cautious with his practice reps rather than risk aggravating anything. Evans missed the majority of last season due to hamstring and collarbone injuries that limited him to a fraction of his usual production.

Why Evans’ Availability Matters for the 49ers

Evans has been remarkably consistent throughout his career, reaching 1,000 or more receiving yards in every season except 2025. That kind of durability and production is exactly why San Francisco pursued him in free agency. This year, he’s already picking up right where that track record left off. He’s caught nine of his 10 targets from Brock Purdy for 103 yards and a touchdown through two games.

With Ricky Pearsall lost for the season during training camp, Evans has become an even more critical piece of San Francisco’s passing attack than originally anticipated. He played more than 75 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 1. With confirmation he’ll play Sunday, he should see a similarly heavy workload against Arizona. His presence on the field gives Purdy another established, reliable target to lean on. That matters as the 49ers look to extend their strong start to the season.