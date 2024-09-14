49ers Starter Trash Talks Sam Darnold Before Vikings Clash

One San Francisco 49ers corner is talking trash as the team prepares to face off against the Minnesota Vikings and former QB Sam Darnold. San Francisco will travel to Minnesota for an early road test, but corner Deommodore Lenoir appears confident before the matchup.

The 24-year-old corner was asked about squaring off against his former teammate and clearly had his trash talk locked and loaded.

“I think I win that for sure. I believe I win. Me and Sam ,we have this connection, this connection where he like to throw the ball to me. This week I’m coming, he know it. I know he’s a talented player. He’s gonna come ready for work,” Lenoir said in a KNBR video.

Lenoir is clearly just having fun, but it now creates something to monitor during the contest. The former Oregon Duck is coming off a breakout season with three interceptions and 10 passes defended in 2023 and will be eager to get his first interception of the 2024 campaign.

Meanwhile, Darnold is coming off a strong start to his time with Minnesota. The 27-year-old QB threw for 208 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception in the Vikings’ 28-6 win over the New York Giants.

Christian McCaffery, Kyle Shanahan Give Injury Update Ahead of Vikings Game

While Lenoir prepares for Darnold, 49ers RB Christian McCaffery is trying to get healthy. Coming into the season, McCaffrey’s Achilles issue was known but not expected to drag on quite like it has.

McCaffrey has already been ruled out for Sunday, but San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has now confirmed that a move to the injured reserve is also a possibility.

“It’s something we’re considering now,” Shanahan said. “Yesterday was his worst day. It’s on and off, but with yesterday having the most pain. It’s something we’re going to be discussing together in the next 24 hours.”

San Francisco looked fine without McCaffrey against the New York Jets, thanks to RB Jordan Mason’s big night. Further, the 49ers’ first four weeks feature four winnable games, with one victory already in the books.

Keeping McCaffrey healthy for the mid-to-late regular season and, potentially, the playoffs, has to be a top priority for San Francisco.

49ers RB Jordan Mason Seizes Chance

McCaffrey’s injury would be far more concerning if Mason had not had his breakout game. Mason was fed a whopping 28 handoffs, running for 147 yards and a touchdown.

Coming into Week 1, Mason had taken just 83 rushing touches over the previous two seasons. Mason was consistently successful in his limited chances, running for 5.6 yards per carry over that span.

As he heads into his second career start, Mason will face a Vikings defense that is coming off a solid start against the run. Minnesota held the Giants to just 3.5 yards a carry, and just 3.2 yards per carry for New York’s running backs.

That being said, the Giants did not run the ball much due to trailing for the majority of the loss. The clash ought to be a proper test for both Mason and the Vikings run defense.