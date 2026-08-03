NFL Insider Calls Young 49ers Star NFL’s Top ‘Breakout Candidate’

The San Francisco 49ers got way more than they bargained for with cornerback and 2025 3rd-round pick Upton Stout, and in the best way possible.

Stout showed he could be a star in the making as a rookie. He did so in 16 games with just 4 starts, finishing with 82 tackles, 5 pass deflections, 4 TFL, and 1 forced fumble.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz put Stout on his short list of the NFL’s top defensive “Breakout Candidates” in 2026.

“After having conversations with coaches and executives, here are my early offensive and defensive breakout picks for 2026,” Schultz wrote on his official X account on Monday.

Stout made the list along with Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Mike Green, Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray, New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell.

Upton Stout Seems Headed for Stardom

Schultz isn’t the 1st to have his eye on Stout as a possible star for the 49ers moving forward.

“The 49ers’ defense was young, raw and outmatched for much of last season, so it can be tough to find the diamond in the rough,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote on July 8. “But that diamond is Stout, a third-rounder who started in the slot — a taxing position to master mentally — and kept his head above water. Stout got burned plenty as a risk taker, but he didn’t make the same mistakes over and over again. He’ll never dominate with pass breakups given his 5-foot-9, 181-pound size, but he has stopping power as a tackler and creates opportunities for his teammates to finish off run plays by penetrating and disrupting. He’ll stick around in the league for a long, long time as he fully gets up to the mental speed of the game.”

One testament to how well Stout played last season is that the 49ers didn’t make a move in free agency or the draft to try and find a better option. If Stout continues to level up, he’s also incredible value on a 4-year, $6.16 million rookie contract.

Upton Stout Performed Well at Scouting Combine

Coming out of powerhouse North Shore High School in Houston, Stout started his career with 2 seasons at North Texas before finishing at Western Kentucky, where he was a 2-time All-Conference USA selection.

In his final college season in 2024, Stout showed the versatility he showed as a rookie with the 49ers — 52 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 1 sack, and 1 interception.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Stout actually checked in at 5-foot-8 — not 5-9 like he’s listed — and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds.

“An undersized cornerback who spent much of his time playing wide corner, Stout has the twitch and athleticism to project inside,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “What he lacks in length he makes up for with his competitiveness. He’s a natural pattern reader with the hips and feet to match breaks without giving up much separation. There are times he fails to trust his cover talent, holding and grabbing without cause. He’s fairly instinctive and has the short-area burst to squeeze throwing windows. Stout’s physical profile could hurt his draft standing, but the determination and athleticism will be hard to ignore.”