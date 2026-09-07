49ers Announce Notable Team Decision Before Rams Opener

The San Francisco 49ers have named their eight team captains for the 2026 season, and the list carries a familiar look heading into a historic opener. Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the group during his Week 1 press conference as San Francisco prepares to face the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

The eight captains are Nick Bosa, Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle, Deommodore Lenoir, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Fred Warner and Trent Williams. All eight are returning from the role a year ago, voted in by their own teammates.

The Same Leadership Group Returns for the 49ers

Kittle, Warner and Williams will once again wear the gold “C” patch reserved for players with five or more years of captain service. Kittle, for instance, enters his ninth season as a captain. He’s earned the honor in every year of his career outside his rookie season. Meanwhile, Warner is entering his seventh year in the role.

Williams, on the other hand, has been a captain in 14 of his 17 NFL seasons, including all seven of his years in San Francisco. Before joining the 49ers, he also spent seven seasons as a captain with the Washington Commanders.

As for McCaffrey, he’s entering his third season as a 49ers captain. He previously held the role with the Carolina Panthers from 2019 to 2022. Purdy and Bosa, meanwhile, are each entering their fourth seasons as captains. Juszczyk begins his third. Lenoir returns for his second year after first earning the honor in 2025, having originally filled the leadership void left behind by Deebo Samuel‘s departure. Samuel has since returned to the 49ers.

What the Repeat Captain List Means for San Francisco

An identical captain list two years running shows the locker room’s leadership hierarchy hasn’t shifted, with established veterans who’ve already proven they can carry that responsibility staying in place.

It’s a far cry from Shanahan’s first season in 2017, when captains rotated game by game instead of being named for the full season.

Final Word for the 49ers

None of these eight names come as a surprise. This is a group that’s already proven capable of carrying the locker room. San Francisco is leaning on that experience again heading into a season that starts with a trip halfway around the world.

If this leadership core holds up the way it has in years past, the 49ers should be well-positioned. That’s true no matter how unconventional the season opener looks.