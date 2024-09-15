49ers ‘Rebuffed’ By Raiders After Showing Trade Interest in Veteran WR: Report

All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers after a month-long standoff that featured numerous trade rumors connecting him to other teams.

As it turns out, when looking for potential additions at WR should Aiyuk get traded, the Niners were interested in Las Vegas Raiders veteran wideout Jakobi Meyers.

“I’ve since learned from sources inside and outside the building that the 49ers contacted numerous other teams in attempts to land a replacement for Aiyuk, sometimes exploring transactions with far lower marquee value,” Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote on September 12, adding:

“For example, the Raiders, who are believed to be receptive to stockpiling picks in anticipation of positioning themselves to draft a quarterback next spring, were approached about dealing starting receiver Jakobi Meyers. The Raiders rebuffed San Francisco’s overtures for the sixth-year veteran.”

49ers Trade Talks With Raiders for WR Jacobi Meyers ‘Never Even Reached 1st Base’

Talks never even reached first base. https://t.co/r6fmGP7Zpd — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 12, 2024

While not a 1,000-yard receiver, Meyers, 27, is a reliable target with good hands and a great work ethic. He has three seasons with over 800 yards receiving, with his best season coming in 2021, when he caught 83 passes for 866 yards and 2 TDs. A reliable veteran, Meyers has never missed more than three games in any of his previous five seasons.

It’s easy to see why Kyle Shanahan and company had interest in him, but it also appears the Raiders value his services greatly as a WR2 behind Davante Adams. According to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, trade discussions between the Niners and Raiders “never even reached first base.”

“I can’t speak more highly of him of how unselfish he is as a player,” Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said about Meyers in February, via Sports Illustrated. “We’re a better team because of him. Now, Davante’s a star. Without a question. But you need guys like Jakobi.”

It’s moot now, of course, as the 49ers re-signed Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million extension, but it’s interesting that the Raiders had zero interest in swapping Meyers for Aiyuk.

Brandon Aiyuk Coming Off Lackluster Week 1 Performance

Peyton Manning is pissed off about Brandon Aiyuk dropping a pass in the end zone: “Get those contracts done earlier so we can get in training camp and we don’t drop balls on opening night.”pic.twitter.com/gVLd30SfNJ — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) September 10, 2024

After missing training camp and the preseason, Aiyuk may still be trying to shake off some rust. He caught 2 passes on 5 targets for 28 yards in the team’s Week 1 win over the New York Jets.

He also dropped what would have been a touchdown on a beautifully thrown pass by quarterback Brock Purdy in the back corner of the end zone.

“There’s a reason for training camp: You need it. You need the reps,” Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning said emphatically on the September 9 episode of the “Manningcast.”

“Get those contracts done earlier so we can get in training camp and you don’t drop balls on opening night.”

“It was a dime,” Aiyuk said about the pass from Purdy.

“I think after the game, I didn’t watch the film until this morning,” Aiyuk said. “I was a little bit scared to watch it, but not as bad as I thought.”