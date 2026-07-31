San Francisco 49ers Reportedly Interested In 3-Year NFL Player

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 18: Raheem Blackshear #3 of the Carolina Panthers carries the ball during the first half of a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 18, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news that the San Francisco 49ers brought in a handful of players for a workout.
GettyRaheem Blackshear #3 of the Carolina Panthers runs the ball after a catch during the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Blackshear played college football at Rutgers and Virginia Tech.
After going undrafted, he was able to land a spot with the Carolina Panthers.
The 27-year-old has spent part of three seasons in the NFL (all with Carolina).
Blackshear and Herbert were teammates in 2020 at Virginia Tech. All 3 backs are 5-foot-9 and have return specialist experience”
GettyDavid Moore #83 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates with teammate Raheem Blackshear #3 after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news that the San Francisco 49ers brought in a handful of players for a workout.One of those players was Raheem Blackshear.Schefter wrote: “49ers tried out veteran RBs Raheem Blackshear, Khalil Herbert and Owen Wright. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter · Follow 49ers tried out veteran RBs Raheem Blackshear, Khalil Herbert […]
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