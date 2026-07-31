San Francisco 49ers Reportedly Interested In 3-Year NFL Player

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news that the San Francisco 49ers brought in a handful of players for a workout.

One of those players was Raheem Blackshear.

Schefter wrote: “49ers tried out veteran RBs Raheem Blackshear, Khalil Herbert and Owen Wright.

Looking At Blackshear

Blackshear played college football at Rutgers and Virginia Tech.

After going undrafted, he was able to land a spot with the Carolina Panthers.

The 27-year-old has spent part of three seasons in the NFL (all with Carolina).

David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard added: “49ers worked out 3 running backs in their attempt to temporarily replace Jordan James, who broke a rib:

Raheem Blackshear Khalil Herbert Owen Wright

Blackshear and Herbert were teammates in 2020 at Virginia Tech. All 3 backs are 5-foot-9 and have return specialist experience”