49ers Drop Final Injury Update on Christian McCaffrey Before Buccaneers Game

The San Francisco 49ers are prepping for an important game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will be hoping for Christian McCaffrey’s help.

San Francisco has navigated a hectic and disappointing start to the season at 4-4. But the BYE week arrived at an ideal time, and now the NFC West squad are getting healthy and ready for the back half of the season.

On November 8, the Niners dropped their final injury report before the Bucs game. For McCaffrey, the questionable designation is a positive.

OUT

CB Charvarius Ward (personal)

WR Chris Conley (hamstring)

DT Kevin Givens (groin)

QUESTIONABLE

RB Christian McCaffrey (Achilles)

WR Deebo Samuel (rib, oblique)

DE Nick Bosa (hip)

S Malik Mustapha (calf)

OL Jon Feliciano (knee)

While it’s not certain that McCaffrey will go, there have been positive updates all week on his condition. Getting him back to 100% is the obvious goal, but if he can go, San Francisco would love to have his help.

Samuel and Bosa’s condition are also going to be worth monitoring. That trio is as important as anyone to the 49ers, and the Buccaneers will not be an easy test.

McCaffrey Spoke on Injury on Friday

After practice on November 8, NBC Sports Bay Area was able to film McCaffrey talking to media members in the locker room.

“I feel good,” McCaffrey said. “I keep all the [details about his medical consultations] private. When you’re on IR and you’re hurt, you’ll do anything to come back. I’m feeling good now and that’s all that matters. It’s a combination of a lot of things that go into it, our staff did an amazing job. Look, the last 8 weeks were extremely unfortunate for me. It’s very tough being injured, it’s tough physically, mentally, emotionally. Especially when it’s not how you planned it, wasn’t expected. Some stuff just went wrong but I’m feeling great now.”

Based on those comments, McCaffrey feels like a lock for the game on Sunday. While RBs Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo have done an excellent job as C-Mac recovers, his return is a huge boost to the 49ers offense and the team as a whole.

49ers Could Reintroduce C-Mac with Light Workload

While McCaffrey is seemingly ready to play, don’t be surprised if the Niners work him back in slowly. With Mason and Guerendo helping out, they won’t need to put an overwhelming amount of weight on their star weapon.

Entering Week 10, the 49ers ranked 6th in the NFL in total rushing yards. Their 5.1 yards per carry is tied for third (with the Buccaneers, interestingly enough) in the NFL.

Mason has been the primary ball-carrier in McCaffrey’s stead, but Guerendo has seen more action recently due to Mason battling injury issues of his own. Mason ran for 100+ yards in three of the team’s first four regular-season games, totaling 685 yards over 8 games.

Guerendo was a major contributor in both Week 8 and Week 6. Against the Seattle Seahawks, the rookie totaled 99 yards on 10 carries. Two weeks later, Guerendo ran for 85 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys.