49ers Drop Major Update on RB Christian McCaffrey’s Return from Injury

The San Francisco 49ers are finally shedding light on Christian McCaffrey’s return from his bilateral Achilles injury.

San Francisco has found success with backup RB Jordan Mason, but losing the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year has been a major obstacle. But after 8 games away from the field, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan revealed that the plan is for McCaffrey to practice next week.

“It depends how this week goes. It’s been, he’s had no setbacks, so it looks like we’re on track. But we’re going to, he’s going to hit it hard this week while we’re gone and kind of simulate some practice stuff for himself. And as long as it all goes good, hopefully we’ll get him back in practice next week,” Shanahan said on October 28.

The 49ers are 4-4 and about to enter a difficult stretch, as the team’s next five opponents are all .500 or better. Getting their star weapon back in time for a cross-country away game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is something Shanahan and his offensive staff are definitely shooting for.

Shanahan Cools Down Expectations

While McCaffrey may be able to return to the team next week, don’t necessarily expect his typical workload. Between rushing attempts and receptions last season, McCaffrey averaged 21 touches per game.

But when asked about the possibility of C-Mac being back for good, Shanahan downplayed the idea. Instead, the 49ers are going to go day-by-day to evaluate the 28-year-old RB.

“The expectation is just see how he is when he gets back and then evaluate him as he goes. Of course, the hope is that everything just goes back to normal and it’s perfect, that’s what we’re all striving for. But you’ve got to play that out smartly and you’ve got to evaluate that each day. What we see with our own eyes, what he tells us, that’ll be something we constantly are working through,” Shanahan said.

That could just be “coach speak” to avoid expectations. But more than likely, the Niners really will need to see McCaffrey in action to have an idea. They weren’t anticipating this long of a recovery when the issue first popped up, and they aren’t going to take anything for granted going forward.

49ers RB Injured Again

While McCaffrey prepares to return, Mason had to leave the field during the 49ers’ 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys. It is the second time he’s left mid-game in recent weeks, as he is currently battling a shoulder injury.

Mason was the declared starter for the game, but only received 6 touches before coming out. He totaled 18 yards.

After his departure, the 49ers relied heavily on rookie RB Isaac Guerendo. Guerendo answered the call well, rushing 14 times for 85 yards. He also scored the first touchdown of his NFL career, as well as making three catches for 17 yards.

With the 49ers entering a BYE week, Mason should be able to focus on recovering. However, San Francisco saw some encouraging signs from Guerendo in Week 8. If Mason’s injury is worse than once feared, Guerendo should be a solid enough option behind McCaffrey.