49ers Get Update on Running Back Ahead of Commanders Game

A personal matter kept Kaelon Black away from practice Saturday. The running back is still expected to play for the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night against the Washington Commanders, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

Kaelon Black Excused From Practice

Black was excused Saturday to tend to a personal matter. The absence had nothing to do with injury, so the 49ers were not worried about his availability.

That is good news in a week full of injury headlines. Black carries no injury designation for Week 6, which means San Francisco expects him to be ready when the game kicks off.

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Is Long

Black is one of the few 49ers players not dealing with health questions. Head coach Kyle Shanahan shared the final report Saturday, and four players are out, per Wagoner.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Nick Bosa (calf), safety Marques Sigle (ankle) and linebacker Garrett Wallow (hamstring) will not play. All four sat out practice Friday, per Rohan Chakravarthi of Niners Nation, so the ruling was not a surprise.

Six others are listed as questionable, including receivers Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) and Christian Kirk (calf). Defensive tackle Gracen Halton, cornerback Upton Stout, defensive back Siran Neal and defensive lineman Mykel Williams round out the list.

Two 49ers Cleared

The report was not all bad news. Colton McKivitz (illness) and James Thompson (ankle) were both limited Friday. Both came off the injury report entirely.

Commanders Short-Handed Too

Washington has injury problems of its own. Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin), outside linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste, defensive end Charles Omenihu and quarterback Marcus Mariota are all out.

Nine more Commanders are questionable, including receiver Stefon Diggs, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and linebacker Jordan Magee. All three were limited at practice Saturday.

What’s Next for the 49ers

Both teams will wait on final decisions before the game. The 49ers will find out who is available once inactives are set before kickoff on ESPN. Black is expected to be one of the players who suits up.