San Francisco 49ers Named Best Fit for Super Bowl Champion OL

While NFL training camp has begun for all 32 NFL teams, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still players available via free agency who are still looking for a place to play.

This is especially true for the San Francisco 49ers, who just signed Deebo Samuel to a one-year, $7 million contract less than a week ago.

While adding Deebo is a good skill-position player signing for late in the cycle, San Francisco is also thought to have a need at offensive line still.

The 49ers have struggled to find a dependable right tackle capable of handling elite edge rushers one-on-one.

Recently, the 49ers have been named a best fit for former Super Bowl champion OL Mekhi Becton.

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Should the 49ers Sign Mekhi Becton?

NFL.com writer Grant Gordon recently named the 49ers at a potential option for guard Mekhi Becton, who remains unsigned.

Becton, 27, was a former first-round NFL draft pick by the New York Jets (where he spent the first three years of his career).

He’s also a Super Bowl champion from his time with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024.

In 2025, Becton played for the Los Angeles Chargers. Across five NFL seasons, he’s played in 61 total games (59 starts).

It’s actually interesting that Becton has not signed with an NFL organization yet, given his ability to stay on the field (minus his knee injury in 2022), and the fact that he’s a large guard at 6-7, 360+ pounds.

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Why Do the 49ers Need Offensive Line Help?

Trent Williams is perhaps the best offensive lineman in the entire NFL, but he’s 36 and aging quickly.

And aside from having the blind side protected for Brock Purdy, the 49ers struggled to plug gaps last season at the other OL positions.

Kyle Shanahan’s outside-zone rushing attack depends on athletic offensive linemen who can reach linebackers and move laterally, especially at the right guard and tackle positions.

This is how the San Francisco 49ers’ current depth chart looks up front:

LT: Trent Williams, LG: Robert Jones, C: Jake Brendel, RG: Dominik Puni, RT: Colton McKivitz.

And perhaps the biggest reason why the 49ers need offensive line help is that the NFC West is now reloaded with pass rushers with the addition of Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, so a guard to try and block Garrett could pay dividends for San Francisco.

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