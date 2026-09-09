San Francisco 49ers Receive Major Christian McCaffrey Update Before Rams Game

The San Francisco 49ers play an NFL football game this week!

After a lengthy offseason, the Niners will get to put their new weapons and strategies to the test against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday of this week in the first-ever NFL game in Melbourne, Australia.

Among other crazy offseason storylines surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, one of the main on-the-field storylines regarding the Niners has been preseason injuries. 49ers’ star running back Christian McCaffrey, who seems to always carry some sort of injury diagnosis, is one of the many notable players whose Week 1 status may have been in jeopardy.

However, according to the 49ers’ latest injury report before their game against the Rams, McCaffrey does not carry an injury tag.

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Christian McCaffrey NOT on 49ers Injury Report

According to multiple reports, Christian McCaffrey does not appear on the team’s first injury report this season. He had been dealing with a ‘tightness’ issue.

Other notable names who were not listed on the injury report include Mike Evans and De’Zhaun Stribling.

TheFantasyFootballers.com wrote (about McCaffrey):

“McCaffrey’s status has been a hot topic for nearly a month, particularly after it was reported in mid-August that he was dealing with some sort of “tightness.” However, McCaffrey himself said in late August that he always planned to take it easy during training camp, and San Francisco’s first injury report of the year confirms he is back at 100 percent. As such, it seems likely he will be able to fill his regular role when the 49ers kick off their season against the Rams in Australia.”

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More on 49ers-Rams Game in Melbourne

Here are a few other injury notes from the upcoming 49ers-Rams game in Melbourne on Thursday evening (technically Friday morning in Australia):

First off, big news dropped earlier this afternoon: Aaron Donald, who came out of retirement to rejoin the Rams, will not play in Week 1.

Sticking with the Rams side, Puka Nacua does not carry an injury designation ahead of the matchup.

Speaking to the 49ers side, it sounds like Nick Bosa will suit up and be the key pass rusher for San Francisco, while George Kittle, who travelled with the team, is still a game-time decision, but the reports do seem positive for Kittle to be able to play some snaps.