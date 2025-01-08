San Francisco 49ers Sign Hometown Hero to Future Contract

The San Francisco 49ers offseason is in full swing. They have already parted ways with Special Teams’ coordinator Brian Schneider, a move everyone saw coming. San Francisco has also started signing free agents to fill out the 90-man roster in preparation for 2025. In the last two days, the 49ers have added 15 players via reserve/future contracts.

While most of the signings will either be released or relegated to the practice squad next season, one name sticks out above the rest as a possible contributor to the 49ers’ offense in 2025.

San Francisco 49ers Sign Hometown Hero

On Tuesday, the 49ers announced the signing of former New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins.

Hodgins, a former sixth-round of the Buffalo Bills, graduated from Berean Christian High School in Walnut Creek, California. His father, James Hodgins, was the fullback for the St. Louis Rams during a Super Bowl 36 loss against the New England Patriots before coaching his son in high school from 2013 through 2014.

Isaiah Hodgins spent the last three seasons with the Giants after being traded during the 2022 NFL season. His 2022 mini-breakout season lends optimism that he can produce once again.

Catching 37 passes for 392 yards and four touchdowns, Hodgins became a key contributor to the Giants’ offense. He even helped push the Giants past the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round, where Hodgins caught eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Despite seeing an increased role in 2023, being active for all 17 games, and starting in nine of them, Hodgins has yet to reach the heights of his breakout campaign.

In 2024, Hodgins caught just two passes in three games while spending most of the season on the practice squad. The 26-year-old Bay Area native hopes a return home can revitalize what was once a budding career.

He joins a 49ers’ receiver room potentially in transition. Deebo Samuel could be released, Brandon Aiyuk’s health remains unknown as he recovers from a torn ACL, and veteran backup Chris Conley is an impending free agent. With so much up in the air, Hodgins could etch out a role with San Francisco next season.

Notable Reserve/Future Signings:

Other notable signings include fan-favorite quarterback Tanner Mordecai. The former Wisconsin product joins Brock Purdy as the only two quarterbacks under contract for the 2025 season.

Terique Owens, son of 49ers’ hall of fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, was also signed to a new contract. Owens was on San Francisco’s roster throughout OTA’s and Training Camp last season before injuring his hand. He was subsequently cut but later brought back in October and remained on the team throughout the 2024 campaign.

2024 Undrafted Free Agents tight end Mason Pline, center Drake Nugent, and safety Jaylen Mahoney round out the well-known signings. While Pline did not reach the active roster this season, Nugent and Mahoney saw multiple practice squad elevations in 2024.

Mahoney tallied three tackles while being relegated to special teams duty in three games this season. Meanwhile, Nugent did not play a snap but served as a backup to starting center Jake Brendel in the final two games of the 2024 season.

Complete List of Reserve/Future Signings:

Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai

Wide Receiver: Terique Owens, Trent Taylor, Russell Gage, Isaiah Hodgins

Tight End: Mason Pline

Offensive Line: Drake Nugent, Zack Johnson, Sebastian Gutierrez, Isaac Alarcon, Jalen McKenzie

Defensive Line: Jonathan Garvin and Tarron Jackson

Defensive Backs: Chase Lucas and Jaylen Mahoney