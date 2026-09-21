San Francisco 49ers Urged to Trade for Browns’ Pro Bowl Receiver Amid Receiver Crisis

Despite being 2-0, and looking very good while doing so, there is reason to believe that the San Francisco 49ers could use an added boost in their receiver corps.

Mike Evans suffered a minor hip injury in Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, but it’s not expected to be serious. Receivers De’Zhaun Stribling and Christian Kirk are both on IR, and that leaves less-experienced names like Jacob Cowing with more slack to pick up.

In a recent rumors piece, the 49ers are being urged to make a trade for Cleveland Browns wideout Jerry Jeudy.

Should the 49ers Trade for Jerry Jeudy?

Jerry Jeudy has not been a factor in the Browns’ passing attack over the first two weeks of the season, but having a QB like Brock Purdy could be a welcome thing for Jeudy’s turnaround.

BleacherReport.com’s Moe Moton recently named Jerry Jeudy as a ‘bargain’ trade option for the 49ers to target: