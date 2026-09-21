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San Francisco 49ers Urged to Trade for Browns’ Pro Bowl Receiver Amid Receiver Crisis

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Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns makes a catch defended by Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field on December 28, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Despite being 2-0, and looking very good while doing so, there is reason to believe that the San Francisco 49ers could use an added boost in their receiver corps.

Mike Evans suffered a minor hip injury in Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, but it’s not expected to be serious. Receivers De’Zhaun Stribling and Christian Kirk are both on IR, and that leaves less-experienced names like Jacob Cowing with more slack to pick up.

In a recent rumors piece, the 49ers are being urged to make a trade for Cleveland Browns wideout Jerry Jeudy.

Should the 49ers Trade for Jerry Jeudy?

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Jerry Jeudy has not been a factor in the Browns’ passing attack over the first two weeks of the season, but having a QB like Brock Purdy could be a welcome thing for Jeudy’s turnaround.

BleacherReport.com’s Moe Moton recently named Jerry Jeudy as a ‘bargain’ trade option for the 49ers to target:

“With a laundry list of injuries at wideout, the 49ers need a long-term fit at the position. Play-calling head coach Kyle Shanahan may be able to resurrect Jerry Jeudy’s career. Over the offseason, general manager Andrew Berry called Jeudy the “bell cow” of the Browns’ receiver corps, but the seventh-year pro has just two catches for 26 yards in two games. Jeudy didn’t record a reception in the Browns’ 23-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.”

Jeudy was a Pro Bowl receiver in 2024, and he’s in his seventh NFL season.

Inside Jerry Jeudy’s NFL Career: Is He a Good Fit in San Francisco?

Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 28: Jerry Jeudy #3 and Greg Newsome II of the Cleveland Browns walk through the tunnel prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

With the way quarterback Brock Purdy is twirling the ball, any receiver would be a good fit in San Francisco, but if Jeudy really does need a change of scenery, the Niners would welcome him with open arms.

Originally a 1st-round draft pick out of the University of Alabama in 2020, Jeudy has hauled in 353 total catches in his career for 4910 yards and 17 total TDs.

In 2024, his Pro Bowl season, Jeudy brought in 90 receptions for 1229 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

If the Browns do decide to move on from Jeudy, the 49ers stand out as a potential suitor, as Moton from BR.com notes.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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San Francisco 49ers Urged to Trade for Browns’ Pro Bowl Receiver Amid Receiver Crisis

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