San Franciso 49ers Get Major Mike Evans Update Amid Injury Concern

One of the biggest offseason acquisitions for the San Francisco 49ers was adding wide receiver Mike Evans to the receiver corps.

Evans is a tenured NFL veteran pass-catcher who had spent his entire career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers up until this season.

As the 49ers gear up to conclude the practice portion of their training camp and head on a longgg flight to Melbourne, Australia, to take on their divisional rival, the Los Angeles Rams, the team received a major Mike Evans update amid his training camp injury.

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49ers Wide Receiver Mike Evans Seen Practicing

On Wednesday, September 2, just days out from the 49ers setting out on their journey to Melbourne, Australia, wide receiver Mike Evans was seen practicing.

It comes just one day after Christian McCaffrey was also seen practicing at the 49ers’ practice facility.

Mike Evans has been dealing with an adductor strain, but the injury is not thought to affect his Week 1 status.

The 49ers’ first game this season is Friday, September 11.

NBCSports.com’s Kyle Dvorchak wrote (on Sept. 2):

“Evans missed the bulk of training camp with quad, groin, and abductor injuries. The team took a cautious approach to his practice regimen during the offseason, and it seems to have paid off with him back on the field today. Evans’ status on the 49ers’ practice report next week will be one of the bigger storylines for the 49ers, but all signs point to him being healthy for Week 1.”

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Mike Evans Stands Out As 49ers WR1

Mike Evans figures to the top option out wide for quarterback Brock Purdy this season, assuming he stays healthy.

Wide receiver was an obvious position of need for the Niners entering this season, especially when George Kittle went down with a brutal injury in the NFL playoffs last season.

So the 49ers front office went out and signed Mike Evans right as free agency opened up, added pass catcher De’Zhaun Stribling in the NFL Draft, and then signed Deebo Samuel late in the market cycle during training camp.

With Kittle’s status in limbo (although reports are very encouraging about his Week 1 status), Mike Evans becomes that much more important to this San Francisco offense.