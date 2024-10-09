49ers vs. Seahawks: Best Bets, Predictions, and Odds for TNF

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks are meeting for a must-win game, and we’ve got all the best angles on how to approach it.

San Francisco comes in at 2-3 and reeling from a collapse against the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are 3-2 and looking to rebound from a comprehensive 29-20 loss to the New York Giants.

Let’s look at FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds for the game.

Spread

49ers -3.5 (-105)

Seahawks +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

49ers ML -178

Seahawks ML +150

Total

O/U 49.5

There are a lot of things to consider in this game, but what may be the most important are the defensive injury issues for both teams. San Francisco is already going to be without key names like RB Christian McCaffrey and LB Dre Greenlaw.

But they’ve now ruled out three key players on the defensive side of the ball with S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and DT Jordan Elliott all set to miss the game.

Further, 2023 Pro Bowler Charvarius Ward will be a game-time decision. The Seahawks also have four defenders listed as questionable, with DE Byron Murphy II, DT Cameron Young and LB Uchenna Nwosu ruled out.

Props for 49ers vs. Seahawks

With Elliott out, San Francisco is now missing for two of the five DTs they have on their depth chart. Drake Jackson and Yetur Matos-Gross being out also means that they’re missing depth at DE.

With that in mind, this seems like a big game for Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III. After two monstrous performances in his first two games, Walker was limited greatly against the Giants and took only 5 rushing touches.

I don’t expect the 49ers to get out to a big lead in this one. While they may be able to limit Walker, anticipate the Seahawks trying to grind out a W. Walker’s rushing carries prop is currently set at 13.5 attempts, and the over (-140) on that feels like a lock.

On the other side, look to 49ers TE George Kittle. Kittle has scored a TD in three straight games and seems to be back to his best. The over for his receiving yards total (47.5) is tempting, but the over on receptions (4.5 receptions, +116) is more attractive.

Seattle is allowing allowing a 76% catch rate for TEs, Further, they’re allowing 5.6 TE receptions per game. Kittle is coming off a 12-target performance against Arizona, and has 4 or more receptions in all four appearances this year.

Kenneth Walker o13.5 rushing attempts (-140)

George Kittle 04.5 receptions (+116

Prediction: Take the Under

With all of the defensive injuries, taking the under on a 49.5 total may seem like the wrong bet. But the reality is, both of these teams are focused on running the ball. The Seahawks offense is good, but is only slightly-above average when finishing drives with TDs, scoring 63.6% of the time.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are one of the league’s worst in the redzone, scoring just 40.9% of the time. Between that and the likelihood of Walker III and 49ers RB Jordan Mason receiving a lot of touches, the clock should be burning and field goals will be kicked.

Seahawks +3.5 is eye-catching, but their struggles against a lackluster Giants team is concerning. Take the under and expect a tight finish in Seattle.