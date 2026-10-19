49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Makes Huge Brock Purdy Statement Before Commanders Game

Kyle Shanahan does not hand out praise easily, but he found the perfect word for Brock Purdy. The San Francisco 49ers head coach called his quarterback “automatic,” then confirmed it is the highest compliment he can give, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Shanahan Explains Why Purdy Is “Automatic”

Shanahan did not stop at the label. He explained what it means for a quarterback in his offense.

“He’s so automatic at running the offense, knowing where to get the ball to, running the scheme at an elite level,” Shanahan said. “And he’s so good at, when the scheme isn’t there, something’s off, of knowing when to make plays.”

When Maiocco asked whether “automatic” is the highest praise Shanahan can give a quarterback, the answer was short. “Yeah, definitely,” Shanahan said.

Purdy Never Panics, Shanahan Says

The coach also pointed to how Purdy handles pressure. Shanahan said Purdy stays calm when the rush closes in.

“He doesn’t sit there and panic and watch the rush,” Shanahan said. “He plays the position at a very high level, almost like it is seven-on-seven.”

Shanahan went further and said Purdy has never been better. “He’s at the top of his game right now,” Shanahan said. “And that’s saying a lot because I think he’s played at a high level since he started.”

San Francisco 49ers QB Backs Up the Praise

The numbers support the coach. Purdy entered Week 6 with a league-high 13 touchdown passes and an 85.7 QBR. He has led the 49ers to a 5-0 start despite a steady stream of injuries.

He is also closing in on a major record. Purdy is five pass attempts shy of qualifying for the NFL’s all-time lead in career passer rating. His 105.4 mark would put him ahead of Lamar Jackson once he reaches the required attempts.

“It doesn’t surprise me his passer rating’s that well,” Shanahan said. “He’s so automatic at running the offense.”

Purdy Has Carried San Francisco Through Injuries

Purdy’s steadiness matters because the 49ers are banged up at wide receiver. Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is out, and the offense has had to work new players into the mix.

That puts more on the quarterback’s shoulders. Shanahan does not need Purdy to make every play spectacular. He needs him to keep the offense on schedule and find another answer when the first option is not there.

From Mr. Irrelevant to Top of the Game

It is a long way from where Purdy started. San Francisco made him the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the player known as “Mr. Irrelevant.” He opened that season as the third-string quarterback behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Injuries to both opened the door, and Shanahan remembers what he saw in Purdy’s first start against the Miami Dolphins.

“He came in and executed things at such a high level,” Shanahan said. “And then also made a bunch of off-schedule plays. And he’s done that to me throughout his career.”

What’s Next for the 49ers

Purdy and the 49ers face the Washington Commanders on Monday night, and Shanahan’s praise looks well earned. San Francisco is banged up at receiver, but it has a quarterback who knows the scheme and can improvise when it breaks down.

If Purdy keeps playing at this level, the 49ers should be able to lean on him until their receiver room gets healthier.