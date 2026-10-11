49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Makes Strong Brock Purdy Statement Before Seahawks Game

Kyle Shanahan has said plenty of good things about Brock Purdy. His latest comments show the part of the quarterback he values most. The San Francisco 49ers head coach says Purdy can be coached in the middle of a game and not take it personally.

Shanahan Explains a Moment From the Broncos Game

Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area, Shanahan looked back at the 49ers’ first touchdown drive against the Denver Broncos. Purdy finished it with a score to Deebo Samuel, then did his “little Dougie” celebration. Shanahan said the drive was not perfect. “There were a few plays on that drive where I thought he did lose his patience, where he just gave up on things a little quick, didn’t have confidence in them and broke the pocket and didn’t sit there and play quarterback,” Shanahan said.

Why the 49ers Can Coach Purdy Mid-Game

Shanahan said he pulled Purdy aside when he came off the field. The touchdown play had no call on it. It was off schedule, and Purdy found Samuel anyway. “I was like, ‘Dude, we scored because of you on that drive, but settle down some,’” Shanahan said. “That’s why Brock’s awesome.”

He said Purdy took it well. “He doesn’t get offended, he’s like, ‘I know, it was unlucky wasn’t it,’” Shanahan said. “So you can keep coaching him no matter what the game’s like and you keep it moving after that.”

The Composure Behind Purdy’s Success

That calm response matches what the 49ers have seen from Purdy for years. He stays composed under pressure. His best example came in the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions. He is also off to an MVP-level start this season, and the 49ers are 4-0 heading into Seattle.

Shanahan has coached many quarterbacks. Few have combined ability and coachability the way Purdy does. For a coach as demanding as Shanahan, that matters. It lets him fix small mistakes on the sideline without breaking the offense’s rhythm.