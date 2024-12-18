Should the 49ers Trade for Kirk Cousins in 2025?

Atlanta Falcons' quarterback Kirk Cousins looks to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium

Just when the San Francisco 49ers quarterback position felt solidified, another wrench has been thrown into the mix. While the 49ers plan to sign Brock Purdy to a long-term contract, the Atlanta Falcons benching of Kirk Cousins has opened the door to reunite with former head coach Kyle Shanahan. Whether as a Purdy replacement or an elite insurance policy, there are compelling reasons for the 49ers to acquire Cousins for the 2025 campaign.

Acquiring Cousins would not come without challenges. The Falcons releasing Cousins is off the table due to salary cap ramifications, but trading him is an option. A post-June 1st trade would save the Falcons $15 million, but the 49ers would be on the hook for $27.5 million, per Over the Cap. The 49ers could restructure Cousins’ contract to lower his cap hit, but it is still a steep price for a soon-to-be 37-year-old quarterback. Keep in mind that a Purdy extension would likely raise his salary cap hit to an estimated $10 million.

With the economics out of the way, there are three reasons why the 49ers should consider trading for Kirk Cousins.

Kirk Cousins’ Connection to Shanahan

Let’s get the most common and overused reason for Shanahan and Cousins to join forces again.

Shanahan advocated for Washington to draft Cousins in 2012. After being hired by San Francisco, Shanahan planned to sign Cousins in the 2018 free-agency period. Shanahan even tried to trade the number three overall pick in 2017 for Cousins. Alas, they traded for Jimmy Garoppolo instead, and the media has been trying to reconnect the two ever since.

Cousins’ knowledge of Shanahan’s system does make him an intriguing fit. Whether a starter or backup, Cousins would be able to execute the offense to Shanahan’s liking, making any transition seamless.

Unfortunately, father time may be catching up to Cousins. A year removed from a torn Achilles, Cousins is posting his worst season since 2016. His 16 interceptions lead the NFL, and in the last five games, Cousins has thrown one touchdown and nine interceptions.

Insurance for Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy will be on the 49ers in 2025 and expects to be the starter. He is 25 years old and is one season removed from leading San Francisco to the Super Bowl and being a top-five MVP finalist. Working under that obvious assumption, Cousins would give San Francisco valuable insurance behind Purdy in the case of injury.

The team learned the hard way in 2022 and 2023 how critical quarterback depth is, particularly after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Another example is the team’s Week 12 loss against the Packers. Purdy’s shoulder injury kept him out of a key road game against an NFC opponent that had playoff implications. While San Francisco may not have won with Cousins under center, one would have to assume he could lead the 49ers to more than ten points.

Cousins could also slide into a mentorship role for Purdy. Kyle Shanahan has long applauded Cousins for his grasp of his offense. Maybe the thirteen-year veteran can aid Purdy on his journey to become a better-starting quarterback.

Plus, the 49ers’ current backup quarterbacks, Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs, are impending free agents. If anything, San Francisco will need a backup quarterback in 2025, and Cousins would be the best on the market, depending on the asking price.

History of Success

If the 49ers have any doubts about Purdy’s longevity, acquiring Cousins could prove valuable. Despite his struggles in primetime and playoff games, Cousins has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks of the last decade. He is a four-time pro bowler and has thrown for 4,000 yards six times. Plus, his ability to pass consistently over the middle of the field makes him capable of operating Shanahan’s system.

For an offense loaded with talent, Cousins would provide a steady, veteran presence capable of maximizing the team’s potential — or at least not cratering it. Players like Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk would likely thrive with a quarterback of Cousins’ caliber distributing the ball.

Kirk Cousins’ days as a starter may be behind him. But as a backup on a restructured contract, he still has value left to give. There is no reason, outside of money, why the 49ers should not at least consider adding Cousins to the roster.