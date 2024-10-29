49ers Urged to Trade for 1,000-Yard WR: ‘I Know Kyle Shanahan Likes Him’

Will they, or won’t they?

That’s the question many fans of the San Francisco 49ers are asking about the team heading into the NFL’s trade deadline.

After losing star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to a season-ending knee injury, the Niners have found themselves at a bit of a crossroads. Sitting at 4-4 with a very difficult schedule remaining, San Francisco has to decide whether it’s going to hit the trade market to try to replace Aiyuk for the year, or whether it’s going to stand pat and rely on its current depth at WR.

While head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t saying anything definitive, he left the door open. “You look at what’s available that you think can help your team get better,” Shanahan said on October 28 when asked whether the team could trade for a WR. “If there’s anything out there that’s available that we think can help our team get better in the immediate, without hurting us for the future, that’s something we always look into.”

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder had an interesting suggestion: He believes the Niners should make a play for current Carolina Panthers receiver Diontae Johnson.

Should San Francisco 49ers Trade for WR Diontae Johnson?

Now in his first season with the Panthers, Johnson spent his first five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His consistency as a healthy starter is appealing; he missed just four games across his first four seasons, missing extended time only for a brief period in 2023. While he’s not as good as Aiyuk, he could certainly give the 49ers offense a boost.

“With Brandon Aiyuk out for the rest of the season, the 49ers are missing a wide receiver who can beat man coverage and create separation. Johnson could fill that role for the remainder of the campaign,” Holder wrote on October 28.

Holder isn’t the only one talking about it, either.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on October 27 that “There are some options that make sense” for San Francisco, before adding this wrinkle: “Diontae Johnson is someone I know Kyle Shanahan likes.”

A Closer Look at What Niners Would Be Getting in Diontae Johnson

Johnson is in the final year of a two-year deal worth $36.71 million. Trading him would free up some cap space for the Panthers, allowing them to invest in other needs. The 49ers’ dynamic offensive scheme under Shanahan has continuously maximized the talents of myriad players, so it’s reasonable to think Johnson could thrive in San Francisco. He has also put up some solid numbers.

In 2022, Johnson averaged 2.3 yards of separation per route run, ranking in the upper tier among NFL wide receivers, per Next Gen Stats. This skill set would significantly benefit QB Brock Purdy, who thrives with quick, decisive passes and would gain a reliable target for intermediate routes.

From 2020-2022, Johnson averaged 92 receptions and 950 receiving yards per season, including a standout 2021 season where he amassed 107 catches for 1,161 yards and 8 TDs.

In 2023, he converted over 60% of his third-down receptions into first downs. San Francisco ranked 16th in third-down conversion rate last season, so it’s fair to suggest Johnson’s presence might help improve this efficiency. Furthermore, his agility and route running make him a consistent red-zone threat, especially when opposing defenses would likely be focusing on other 49ers stars.

His career 65.8% catch rate and ability to extend plays after the catch (averaging 4.1 YAC per reception) also align well with Shanahan’s scheme. We’ll see what happens, but if the 49ers do make a move, Johnson seems like a strong candidate.