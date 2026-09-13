49ers Legend Sends Strong Brock Purdy Message After Win Over Rams

Brock Purdy delivered a strong all-around performance in the San Francisco 49ers‘ 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Australia, completing 25 of 34 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns while also picking up 29 yards on five carries. One 49ers legend took particular notice of the running.

Steve Young Praises Purdy’s Willingness to Run

Steve Young won three Super Bowls with San Francisco between 1987 and 1999. He addressed Purdy’s rushing ability on the Rich Eisen Show. He framed it as an essential part of modern quarterback play.

“You have to, it’s the game today. It’s too many free yards. Matthew Stafford is a sophisticated enough passer. He can get away with it, but no one else can. You have to be able to go get those yards, and I’ve encouraged Brock. ‘When you break into the league, focus on the sophisticated pocket passing because that’s where you have to do it.’ I mean, no matter how much movement you have, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, doesn’t matter who it is, you have to master that or you can’t get to the Super Bowl,” Young said. “So I appreciate Brock spending the time there, but now it’s like trying to expand and use those legs in unique ways. And the more it’s like no, I’m not telling them ‘run more, run.’ I’m just saying you have to be able to do that, and he’s showing that, and that’s really cool.”

Young’s point centered on sequencing. Master pocket passing first. Then expand into using your legs as a weapon. That’s the developmental path Young believes elite quarterbacks need to follow to compete at the highest level.

How Purdy and the 49ers Beat the Rams

Thursday’s win came against a Rams team many expected to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender this season. Los Angeles grabbed an early 7-3 lead in the second quarter on a touchdown from Kyren Williams, but San Francisco answered with 24 unanswered points the rest of the way.

The 49ers leaned on a balanced attack to pull away. Christian McCaffrey and Kaelon Black combined for 133 rushing yards, while Mike Evans, Demarcus Robinson and Deebo Samuel Sr. each hauled in touchdown catches.

Final Word for the 49ers

Young’s praise reflects just how complete Purdy’s game looked in the opener. San Francisco returns home next, hosting the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if Purdy continues developing the way Young described, the 49ers’ offense could be even harder to slow down as the season progresses.