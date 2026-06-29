49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Catches Heat From Former Pro Bowl WR

The San Francisco 49ers are continuing to have to deal with disgruntled wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. In the continuous videos that the former All-Pro pass-catcher keeps posting to social media, he is wasting no time in placing blame on the organization and those connected to it for the situation that he is in. The 28-year-old hasn’t played a full season since 2022 due to injuries.

He was already unlikely to return to the 49ers in 2026, but these videos have cemented the notion that he won’t be a Niner for much longer. In fact, who knows if a team will want to take a chance on him moving forward? On Sunday, former Pro Bowl wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh got brutally honest about Aiyuk after he had called out his former teammates and coaches.

The San Francisco 49ers Are Done with Brandon Aiyuk

Here is what Houshmandzadeh had to say via Speakeasy about Aiyuk’s future in the league if he keeps posting videos and placing blame on others:

“(Aiyuk) might not step foot in an NFL stadium again if he doesn’t shut the f*** up. Like, what is he doing?”

Houshmandzadeh also cautioned current Washington Commanders GM Adam Peters about signing or trading for Aiyuk, which is exactly what he should be doing. The Commanders, despite a down 2025 season, could be on the rise. Why try to acquire a disgruntled wide receiver, who has now become a bit of a locker room issue, with an injury history?

Aiyuk is still under contract with the 49ers, but he likely will not be playing another down for the 49ers again. San Francisco is currently waiting on either a trade partner or, simply, the right time to cut him loose. Time will tell.

The 49ers Have Rebuilt Their WR Room

The great news for the Niners is that they can more than afford to get rid of Aiyuk. While the team parted ways with other veteran wide receivers, Kendrick Bourne and Jauan Jennings, this offseason, it made plenty of additions at the position. Most notably, future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans was brought to the Bay Area on a multi-year deal. Former 1,000-yard pass-catcher Christian Kirk also signed a one-year deal with the club this offseason. Furthermore, in the second round of the NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Ole Miss receiver De’Zhaun Stribling.

What also should be remembered is that young wide receiver Ricky Pearsall had an even better second season with the 49ers in 2025. He caught 36 passes for 528 yards, both improvements from his rookie season. With head coach Kyle Shanahan calling plays and with the arsenal on offense that includes the likes of All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey and All-Pro tight end George Kittle, the Niners have an elite unit. Just imagine if Pro Bowl quarterback Brock Purdy can stay healthy and play a full season.