49ers’ Brock Purdy Gets Strong Message From Tom Brady

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers has impressed plenty of people through three weeks, and one of them happens to be a seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady Puts 49ers’ Purdy in Tier 1 QB Conversation

Fox Sports analyst Tom Brady ranked San Francisco No. 1 in his latest power rankings, pointing directly to Purdy’s play as the reason. “Brock Purdy is playing as well as anybody,” Brady said. “Should be considered in the Tier 1 QB discussions, at least he is in my eyes.”

Brady broke down exactly what’s stood out most. He pointed to Purdy’s accuracy and his ability to avoid costly mistakes while operating within Kyle Shanahan‘s system, praising how well he’s managing each game from snap to snap.

The numbers back up that praise. Purdy is completing 72.8 percent of his passes, tied for first in the league with nine touchdown passes, and leads the NFL with a 93.8 Total QBR. He hasn’t been sacked all season, a stretch that’s included his ability to extend plays with his legs when protection breaks down.

McCaffrey on What Makes 49ers’ Purdy Special

Teammate Christian McCaffrey echoed similar praise when discussing Purdy’s instincts, according to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s incredible,” McCaffrey said. “He can create with his feet. He can extend plays. He knows when to run and when to stay in the pocket behind the line and look for someone downfield. That, to me, is a gift. Not everybody has that. I think it’s natural for him. There’s an instinct and a feel that comes with every position in football, and he has unbelievable awareness.”

Purdy’s Track Record Heading Into This Season

This isn’t new territory for Purdy. He’s already led San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance. He carries a career starting record of 33-15 since taking over as the 49ers’ quarterback. At 27 and now in his fifth season, Purdy looks especially comfortable within Shanahan’s system. That builds on the trust the organization showed when it signed him to a five-year extension last offseason. San Francisco enters Week 4 at 3-0, with Purdy’s strong start playing a central role in that record.

What Denver’s Coach Sees in Purdy

San Francisco’s next matchup comes against the Denver Broncos, and Denver’s coaching staff has already taken notice of what Purdy’s doing. Sean Payton praised Purdy’s decision-making and efficiency, specifically highlighting his lack of sacks through three games along with San Francisco’s success on third down and in the red zone, according to Joey Freeburg of DenverSports.com.

If Purdy keeps performing at this level, Brady’s Tier 1 label might not be where the conversation stops. There’s a real chance he could eventually call Purdy the top quarterback in football this season.