San Francisco 49ers Trade Pitch Lands Former 1,000-Yard WR From Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers have already made one significant move ahead of the NFL trade deadline, acquiring defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the Indianapolis Colts. But with the clock ticking toward Tuesday’s deadline, general manager John Lynch still has another glaring need to address.

Wide receiver.

Injuries have decimated San Francisco’s receiving corps, and head coach Kyle Shanahan has acknowledged the team’s interest in finding reinforcements. One potential solution could come from the Philadelphia Eagles, where former 1,000-yard receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown has struggled to find a role.

An original trade proposal would send Brown to the 49ers in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round draft pick, giving quarterback Brock Purdy an experienced weapon without requiring San Francisco to surrender premium draft capital.

And based on Brown’s reported trade valuation, that might be enough to get a conversation started.

NFL Trade Deadline: 49ers Proposal Lands Eagles WR Hollywood Brown

Brown has emerged as a potential trade candidate ahead of the November 10 deadline.

On October 20, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that teams seeking wide receiver help believed Philadelphia could make the veteran available.

The Eagles signed Brown to a one-year contract in March, hoping to capitalize on the production he showed during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Instead, the partnership has gone nowhere.

Through nine weeks, Brown has appeared in just four games, catching five passes for 63 yards on eight targets.

According to Heavy on Eagles’ Justin Grasso, Spotrac estimated that Philadelphia could receive a sixth- or seventh-round pick in exchange for Brown.

The financial commitment would be relatively modest, too. Spotrac estimated that an acquiring team would assume approximately $650,000 in remaining 2026 salary, with no contractual obligations beyond this season.

That makes Brown an intriguing rental for a 49ers team pursuing a championship.

His recent production also suggests there is more to offer than his disappointing Philadelphia stint indicates.

Brown caught 49 passes for 587 yards and five touchdowns with Kansas City in 2025. His best season came with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021, when he recorded 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns.

He is no longer the emerging star Baltimore drafted in the first round in 2019. But San Francisco wouldn’t need him to be.

49ers Trade Rumors Intensify Amid Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Injuries

San Francisco’s need for additional receiver depth became particularly apparent ahead of Sunday’s 38-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to the 49ers’ official injury report, Mike Evans was ruled out with rib and Achilles issues, Deebo Samuel Sr. was sidelined by a hamstring injury, and Christian Kirk was unavailable because of a knee injury.

Ricky Pearsall has also been lost for the season.

Although Samuel is expected to return, Evans’ continued absence leaves San Francisco with uncertainty at a position that has already been tested repeatedly.

Shanahan made it clear last week that the organization was exploring options.

“Receivers is something we still are looking into and so is every other position,” Shanahan said, according to NFL.com.

The coach also acknowledged that the 49ers explored a reunion with former receiver Jauan Jennings, who ultimately preferred to remain with the Minnesota Vikings.

That failed pursuit speaks to San Francisco’s priorities. The 49ers aren’t simply interested in collecting names. They need someone who can contribute quickly.

And that raises a legitimate concern with Brown.

Shanahan has emphasized the difficulty of learning his offense in the middle of a season, particularly at wide receiver. Brown would arrive without the familiarity Jennings already possesses.

Still, Brown has experience operating in a championship-caliber offense after spending time with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid in Kansas City. His speed would offer another dimension to the receiving corps, even if his initial responsibilities were limited.

The 49ers are 7-1 and have already demonstrated their willingness to spend draft capital on immediate upgrades.

Trading a sixth-round pick for Brown would be a considerably smaller gamble than their move for Buckner.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, it is one San Francisco should at least consider.