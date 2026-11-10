Eagles Will Have To Bank On Hollywood Brown’s Chiefs Run To Land Them Value

At this stage of the 2026 NFL season, it’s clear that the Philadelphia Eagles are not getting what they need out of Hollywood Brown.

The veteran wide receiver was a notable name to join the organization during the offseason, but he hasn’t had much of an impact this season.

In a rundown of possible wide receiver trade candidates across the league, Spotrac predicted what Brown’s trade value could be on the eve of the deadline.

What could the Eagles get? Possibly a sixth- or seventh-round pick, at best. A sixth would be generous at this point.

“A buyer takes on just $650,000 in remaining 2026 salary, with no future contractual obligations beyond this season. Philadelphia would create $650,000 in immediate cap savings while leaving behind approximately $1.4M in dead cap for 2026 and another $3M in 2027.” via Spotrac

Should The Eagles Move Hollywood Brown?

Brown and the Eagles clearly are not a match made in heaven.

Although the Eagles are rolling out backup quarterbacks after losing Jalen Hurts for the rest of the season, Brown was struggling to make an impact when Hurts was throwing him the ball too.

During training camp, reporters in attendance frequently pointed out that Brown was having a quiet summer. While an injury affected his availability at times, Brown didn’t get a chance to make much happen when he did finally suit up.

Through the first nine weeks of action, Brown has made just four appearances on the field for the Eagles. Across those games, he’s been targeted just eight times. Brown caught five passes for 63 yards.

His progress with the Eagles won’t do the team any favors when it comes to interest in Brown, but at least his recent run with the Kansas City Chiefs is a reminder of what he could bring to the table in a different situation.

Last year, Brown appeared in 16 games for Kansas City. He caught 49 passes for 587 yards and five touchdowns.

Brown is among those who are expected to be shopped by the Eagles before the deadline goes into effect. At this point, the Eagles have to hope that last year’s workload does them a favor.